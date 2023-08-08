Detroiters could soon ride a historic Boblo boat again

Progress has been made on restoration efforts following a 2018 fire

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 4:30 pm

The Boblo Boats, sisters SS Columbia and Ste. Claire, are the subject of a new documentary film.
Courtesy photo
The Boblo Boats, sisters SS Columbia and Ste. Claire, are the subject of a new documentary film.

Detroiters who are old enough have fond memories of hopping aboard the ferries for the former Boblo Island amusement park. Now, a new generation could soon be able to share the experience.

A restoration project of the S.S. Ste. Claire continues to make progress after an accidental fire damaged the steamship in 2018.

A Facebook post on Sunday states that the crew hopes to have the fourth deck of the boat done by September, and the final piece of the puzzle finished by next spring or fall.

“We are currently working on getting the last deck complete,” the post by the Facebook account Boblo Boat SS Ste Claire says. “Our plans are to have the entire fourth deck done by the end of September. The final addition will be the pilot house — either in the Fall or Spring. We have the original blueprints and will recreate it with the walkways that were on both sides of the pilot house.”

It adds, “In the Spring, we will turn the main deck into a museum loaded with dozens of artifacts and historical pieces we have collected over the years as well as a souvenir stand with new items. We want to give people a chance to come down and walk the decks, reminisce, and see our plans for the future.”

The historic boat once carried passengers to and from the beloved amusement park Boblo Island, which opened in 1898 and closed in 1993.

There were actually two Boblo Boat steamships, but the other one, named S.S. Columbia, has been moved to Buffalo, New York since Boblo Island shut down. The S.S. Columbia is also being restored though, and its website states that it’s “transforming the USA’s last remaining steamboat of her kind.”

The sister ships were featured in a documentary last year titled Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, following the journey of saving the boats using a mix of truth and fiction. The movie’s synopsis states that the Detroit ship is being restored by “an unlikely band of heroes: a doctor, a psychic, and an amusement park fanatic.” You can ready more about the stranger-than-fiction “Ferry Tale” in a 2021 Metro Times cover story.

First shown in theaters across the region, the film can now be viewed on Prime Video or Apple TV.

Remembering Michigan’s best amusement parks that no longer exist

Boblo Island Amusement Park, Bois Blanc Island (1898-1993)While technically located in Ontario, Boblo was a favorite of Detroiters, who could travel there by ferry and considered it to be the Motor City’s answer to New York City’s Coney Island. Its signature attractions included a Ferris wheel, a zoo, and a Space Needle ride.
Toledo Beach Amusement Park, La Salle Township (1907–1962)Accessible by trolley line from Toledo, this park’s attractions included a dance hall and train rides. It’s now home to the Toledo Beach Marina. Jefferson Beach, St. Clair Shores (1927–1959)Once home to the world’s longest roller coaster, a Ferris wheel, a dance pavilion, and other attractions, the park was destroyed by a fire in 1955. It is now the Jefferson Beach Marina. Walled Lake Park and Dance Hall, Walled Lake (1919–1968)This amusement park grew around a general store at the south end of the lake. Attractions included a dance hall where big bands played, a water slide with wooden toboggans, and a roller coaster called the Flying Dragon. It later held performances with big acts like Chuck Berry and Stevie Wonder. Its casino burned to the ground on Christmas 1965. Silver Beach Amusement Park, St. Joseph (1891–1971) This park was frequented by Chicagoans thanks to steamboat service. Attractions included rides with names like Chase through the Clouds, a roller rink, a dance hall, and a boxing ring. It closed due to escalating crime, but a group called the Silver Beach Carousel Society built a new Silver Beach Carousel in 2010 on the site to honor its history. Prehistoric Forest Amusement Park, Onsted (1963-2002) Fiberglass dinosaurs were once king of this now-extinct Irish Hills tourist trap located along U.S. Route 12, which even featured a smoking volcano. It has since fallen into disrepair, with the dinos prey to vandalism. Six Flags AutoWorld, Flint (1984–1994)This park was created to celebrate Flint’s contributions to the auto industry and once claimed to be “the largest enclosed theme park in the world.” Although it opened to great fanfare, it failed to meet attendance goals and soon closed. Its attractions included educational exhibits like a giant automobile engine and a mock assembly line. The site is now home to a University of Michigan-Flint building.
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times.

