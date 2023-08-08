Detroiters could soon ride a historic Boblo boat again

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Boblo Boats, sisters SS Columbia and Ste. Claire, are the subject of a new documentary film.

Detroiters who are old enough have fond memories of hopping aboard the ferries for the former Boblo Island amusement park. Now, a new generation could soon be able to share the experience.

A restoration project of the S.S. Ste. Claire continues to make progress after an accidental fire damaged the steamship in 2018.

A Facebook post on Sunday states that the crew hopes to have the fourth deck of the boat done by September, and the final piece of the puzzle finished by next spring or fall.

“We are currently working on getting the last deck complete,” the post by the Facebook account Boblo Boat SS Ste Claire says. “Our plans are to have the entire fourth deck done by the end of September. The final addition will be the pilot house — either in the Fall or Spring. We have the original blueprints and will recreate it with the walkways that were on both sides of the pilot house.”

It adds, “In the Spring, we will turn the main deck into a museum loaded with dozens of artifacts and historical pieces we have collected over the years as well as a souvenir stand with new items. We want to give people a chance to come down and walk the decks, reminisce, and see our plans for the future.”

The historic boat once carried passengers to and from the beloved amusement park Boblo Island, which opened in 1898 and closed in 1993.

There were actually two Boblo Boat steamships, but the other one, named S.S. Columbia, has been moved to Buffalo, New York since Boblo Island shut down. The S.S. Columbia is also being restored though, and its website states that it’s “transforming the USA’s last remaining steamboat of her kind.”

The sister ships were featured in a documentary last year titled Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, following the journey of saving the boats using a mix of truth and fiction. The movie’s synopsis states that the Detroit ship is being restored by “an unlikely band of heroes: a doctor, a psychic, and an amusement park fanatic.” You can ready more about the stranger-than-fiction “Ferry Tale” in a 2021 Metro Times cover story.

First shown in theaters across the region, the film can now be viewed on Prime Video or Apple TV.

