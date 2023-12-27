Detroit Pistons make NBA history with 27th straight loss

Owner Gores says team vision is “blurry”

By on Wed, Dec 27, 2023 at 7:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Detroit Pistons in 2021. - Michael Barera, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Michael Barera, Wikimedia Creative Commons
The Detroit Pistons in 2021.

The distance between Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena is about a half-mile, perhaps a 10-minute walk through the sports corridor of downtown Detroit.

But the figurative distance between two of the neighboring tenants can be measured in light years or, more literally, in franchise life cycles.

On the football field at Ford, the Lions are 11-4 and divisional champions. In an astonishingly swift rebuild, they are legitimate contenders in the impending tournament for the Super Bowl. It would be their first National Football League championship since 1957, the year the Pistons moved from Fort Wayne to Detroit’s Olympia Stadium.

Just up Woodward Avenue is the Pistons’ current basketball floor at the LCA, where the Pistons reached the record book Tuesday night by losing their 27th consecutive game, the most in a single season by any team in the history of the National Basketball Association.

This one was won by the Brooklyn Nets, 118-112, an entertaining show before a big crowd in the hockey barn of the Red Wings. Most of the basketball game was fast, furious, and frantic, with great ebb and flow.

Paced by Cade Cunningham’s 41 points, the Pistons’ fans alternated recent chants of “Sell the team!” to bursts of “Let’s Go Pistons!” and “Dee-Fence!” for at least one night. But, as the home team faded at the end, the chants of “Sell the team!” returned.

This should concern owner Tom Gores, the Beverly Hills billionaire who bought the team in 2011 and has built it into the worst-performing franchise in a four-team town and the worst in a 30-team league.

If Gores invested his Platinum Equity funds with this sort of return, he’d have to change the first word of the firm to “Tin.”

In an unusual online news conference with some of the news media late last week, Gores — after visiting his players and their leaders personally — tried to explain what has gone wrong in the fourth season under General Manager Troy Weaver and the first season under Coach Monty Williams.

His answer — according to a transcript published by the Free Press — showed a man seeking a clue and grasping for both words and vision.

“I actually talked to the players about this the other day, with all the losses here, what we still have is a very good future,” Gores said. “No. 1, we have an amazing set of young players. High character, high talent. This set of players, and I know them individually and I saw them the other day, we’re in a great spot with our young talent . . . I’m willing to do whatever it takes for this organization to be successful. As much as the vision feels blurry to me . . . “

His words sounded just as blurry. Someone then asked Gores specifically if this was a vote of confidence for Weaver and Williams.

Weaver hired Williams before the season although Williams first turned down the job. Weaver made Williams the NBA’s highest-paid coach at more than $13 million a year. His record is 2-28.

“Firstly, I didn’t say there wouldn’t be any change,” Gores said. “You should make sure you don’t hold me to that. We require change. We’re not doing well.”

While it is noble that the team owner speaks to the press and public during this historic struggle, it is strange that Weaver has nothing to say. His coach speaks and so does his star player.

After the game, on the Bally Sports telecast, Williams said Cunningham “talked passionately” to his teammates after the historic defeat.

“Nobody wants this kind of thing attached to them,” said Williams, whose contract reaches at least six years and maybe more. “It weighs on us every day.”

On the same telecast, Cunningham said he told his teammates “Don’t jump off the boat.”

“We’ve got to stay together,” Cunningham said. “Push each other. Hold each other accountable. There’s nothing positive about this situation.”

Noting both the positive and negative aspects of Cunningham’s performance Tuesday night, Bally Sports’ analyst Greg Kelser hinted ominously that Cunningham — the top draft pick of 2021 — seemed disinterested in the first half when he scored only four points and committed three fouls.

“I don’t know if the losing has weighed so significantly upon him, but he looked pretty lethargic to me,” Kelser said, referring to Cunningham in the first half. “You just hope that a guy like that doesn’t become too negative . . . You just don’t want to lose a guy like that, lose him mentally, have him withdraw.”

Kelser specifically faulted Cunningham for a second-half shot-clock violation when he was unaware of the few seconds remaining coming out of a timeout.

There were other self-defeating moments from a team in a devastating slump. Bojan Bogdanovic — who scored 23 points — took a technical foul for slamming the ball to protest an official’s call.

Finally, with 7.5 seconds remaining and Detroit down by just six with a faint chance to perhaps tie, their last possession fizzled when Alec Burks threw a cross court pass over the head of Jaden Ivey into the seats, where booing fans rapidly headed for the exits.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

From a Detroit point of view, the winners and losers of 2023

Detroit LionsTheir 10-4 record has inspired wary optimism among the fans of a bedrock NFL franchise that has not won a league championship since 1957, a decade before the Super Bowl era. So they have rewarded their loyal customers with an enormous ticket-price hike (Merry Christmas!) at Ford Field under the current acting owner, Sheila Firestone Ford Hamp. She is the daughter of William Clay Ford the elder. Their coach, Dan Campbell, looks like the bouncer you don’t want to mess with at the nightclub. His gruff charm plays well in this market, where the home team’s uniform collars are a bright hue of blue.
20 slides
Detroit LionsTheir 10-4 record has inspired wary optimism among the fans of a bedrock NFL franchise that has not won a league championship since 1957, a decade before the Super Bowl era. So they have rewarded their loyal customers with an enormous ticket-price hike (Merry Christmas!) at Ford Field under the current acting owner, Sheila Firestone Ford Hamp. She is the daughter of William Clay Ford the elder. Their coach, Dan Campbell, looks like the bouncer you don’t want to mess with at the nightclub. His gruff charm plays well in this market, where the home team’s uniform collars are a bright hue of blue. Jim HarbaughSpeaking of blue, the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines next takes his Big Ten champions to the college football final four in the Rose Bowl against Alabama on January 1. Harbaugh led the Wolverines to an undefeated season of 13-0 despite two suspensions, each of three games, the first at the beginning of the regular schedule from his school, the second at the end of the regular schedule from his conference. (And be sure to read the other half of this listing). BarbieThe best film of the year is a treat for your grandparents and your grandchildren and everyone in between. They may laugh at different jokes for different reasons at different times because the humor and satire work on multiple levels. Warning: You may have to see this movie more than once because laughing at one gag might make you miss the next one or two. It’s that good. IndyCars downtown After too many years on Belle Isle, Detroit’s annual auto race returned downtown, safe and successful, with racers speeding past City Hall at Woodward and Jefferson at close to 200 miles per hour and then turning down toward the Detroit River and around the Renaissance Center. This late-spring event works well in counterpoint to the late-summer Dream Cruise, on the north end of Woodward. It’s all about yin and yang, right? Karen McDonaldThe Oakland County prosecutor recently completed the first part of the mission with the murder conviction of Ethan Crumbley and his sentence of life without parole for the gun massacre of four fellow students at Oxford High School in 2021. The next challenge is to convict his parents of involuntary manslaughter for buying him the gun as an early Christmas gift and training him to use it as if it were a toy despite knowing that their son was a troubled teen. Taylor SwiftTwo sold-out concerts at Ford Field. A record-smashing American tour. A successful concert film for the holidays. Oh, and that romance with that hunky football guy, too. (Come to think of it, “Taylor Swift” also would work well as a football name.)
Click to View 20 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Joe Lapointe

Joe Lapointe is a Detroit-area freelance writer who is a former reporter for the New York Times and Detroit Free Press. He is working on a sports reporting memoir to be titled either The Fire-Balling Flame-Thrower Threw Bullets to Slam the Door or Local Team Hopes to Win Next Game...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Michigan is bringing back 1960s green and white ‘Water Wonderland’ license plate

By Randiah Camille Green

The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27.

Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship opens just in time for the holidays

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit vs. Everybody is now open at 44 W. Columbia St.

Attorney Mike Morse is giving Detroiters free Uber rides for New Year’s Eve

By Layla McMurtrie

The Mike Morse Law Firm is bringing back its “Ride Free NYE” campaign.

The final frontier

By Tom Tomorrow

The final frontier

Also in News & Views

Dumb Dumb

By Clay Jones

Dumb Dumb

The final frontier

By Tom Tomorrow

The final frontier

Michigan is bringing back 1960s green and white ‘Water Wonderland’ license plate

By Randiah Camille Green

The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27.

Cornel West calls for end to Palestinian occupation at Dearborn visit

By Randiah Camille Green

Cornel West shows solidarity with the people of Palestine at a Dearborn rally.
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us