Detroit Metro Times is hiring a digital content editor

Could you be the journalist we’re looking for?

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 2:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Metro Times is hiring a digital content editor to guide the publication’s online presence. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
Metro Times is hiring a digital content editor to guide the publication’s online presence.

Are you someone with equal love for the Motor City and the internet? Then we’ve got a job for you.

Metro Times is hiring a digital content editor to guide the publication’s online presence. That title is maybe a bit of a misnomer — you won’t be editing so much as strategizing. You’ll be figuring out what we should cover on our website and then working with our small but mighty editorial team to do some of the writing. You’ll craft slideshows aimed at helping our readers better understand Detroit. And you’ll be the captain of our social media efforts, sharing our work wherever readers may be lurking (Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, and whatever grows up to finally replace it).

Interested? We’ve got a few bullet points to help you figure out whether we’d be a good match.

The responsibilities you’ll have

• Conceiving and writing original articles and slideshows to bring in readers and keep them hooked

• Commissioning photographers to cover Detroit events

• Managing social media, using platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit to connect Metro Times content with readers

• Planning daily and weekly articles to draw people to the site on a regular basis

• Addressing web, social media, and article complaints from the public in a timely fashion

• Crafting headlines for digital audiences

• Working with the editor in chief, achieving pageview, unique visitor, and other monthly goals set by the company

The skills we’re looking for

• Excellent writing and editing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web, such as the use of keywords, hyperlinks, navigation, and the importance of brevity

• Superior spelling, grammar, and punctuation skills

• Outstanding attention to detail

• Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively

• Exceptional organizational skills

• Solid online traffic analytical skills enabling adjustment of content production based on site performance and traffic patterns

Could you be the journalist we’re looking for? Email a resume, cover letter, and three samples of published work to Editor in Chief Lee DeVito at [email protected]. Questions are also welcome via email.

And to answer one right off the bat: Yes, our staff works from home, and we relish the flexibility in that. But we need someone who lives in the Detroit area or is willing to move there. We’re hyperlocal; you should be too.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Macomb County prosecutor’s top deputy accused of breaking state law over fundraising for wife, 2 judges

By Steve Neavling

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Detroit announces free Wi-Fi for five city parks

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Chandler Park is one of five to get free Wi-Fi service installed starting this summer.

Detroit is tired of billionaire developers getting tax handouts, poll shows

By Steve Neavling

A conceptual rendering of the planned Fox Hotel in the Fox Theatre building on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.

Were you priced out of downtown or Midtown?

By Steve Neavling

Woodward West is one of many new apartments in Detroit’s Midtown.

Also in News & Views

Space Man meets Florida Man

By Clay Jones

Space Man meets Florida Man

The accounting crisis

By Tom Tomorrow

The accounting crisis

Muslim woman from Grand Rapids to sue after being forced to remove hijab for mugshot

By Steve Neavling

File photo of a woman wearing a hijab.

Michigan Senate passes CROWN Act to prevent hair discrimination

By Farah Siddiqi, Michigan News Connection

The CROWN Act will protect against discrimination on hair texture and race-based hairstyles, including but not limited to braids, dreadlocks, twists, and Afros.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us