Detroit Metro Times is hiring a digital content editor

Lee DeVito Metro Times is hiring a digital content editor to guide the publication’s online presence.

Are you someone with equal love for the Motor City and the internet? Then we’ve got a job for you.

Metro Times is hiring a digital content editor to guide the publication’s online presence. That title is maybe a bit of a misnomer — you won’t be editing so much as strategizing. You’ll be figuring out what we should cover on our website and then working with our small but mighty editorial team to do some of the writing. You’ll craft slideshows aimed at helping our readers better understand Detroit. And you’ll be the captain of our social media efforts, sharing our work wherever readers may be lurking (Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, and whatever grows up to finally replace it).

Interested? We’ve got a few bullet points to help you figure out whether we’d be a good match.

The responsibilities you’ll have

• Conceiving and writing original articles and slideshows to bring in readers and keep them hooked

• Commissioning photographers to cover Detroit events

• Managing social media, using platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit to connect Metro Times content with readers

• Planning daily and weekly articles to draw people to the site on a regular basis

• Addressing web, social media, and article complaints from the public in a timely fashion

• Crafting headlines for digital audiences

• Working with the editor in chief, achieving pageview, unique visitor, and other monthly goals set by the company

The skills we’re looking for

• Excellent writing and editing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web, such as the use of keywords, hyperlinks, navigation, and the importance of brevity

• Superior spelling, grammar, and punctuation skills

• Outstanding attention to detail

• Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively

• Exceptional organizational skills

• Solid online traffic analytical skills enabling adjustment of content production based on site performance and traffic patterns

Could you be the journalist we’re looking for? Email a resume, cover letter, and three samples of published work to Editor in Chief Lee DeVito at [email protected]. Questions are also welcome via email.

And to answer one right off the bat: Yes, our staff works from home, and we relish the flexibility in that. But we need someone who lives in the Detroit area or is willing to move there. We’re hyperlocal; you should be too.

We look forward to hearing from you.

