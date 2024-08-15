Detroit is one of the most dangerous U.S. cities for pedestrians, study finds

Be safe walking in Detroit. Don’t forget to look both ways when you cross the street.

The Motor City was just named one of the most dangerous U.S. cities for pedestrians, according to a study from The Texas Law Dog, w website for personal injury cases.

The study researched cities’ pedestrian fatality rates, walkability, accidents involving pedestrians, and percentage of parks and recreational spaces. A final score was calculated to rank the cities.

Memphis took the top spot, followed by Oklahoma City, Charlotte, and Fort Worth.

Detroit came in fifth, with the third-highest pedestrian fatality rate of 5.8 per 100,000 people and just 6% of its area dedicated to parks and recreational spaces. However, Detroit has a higher walkability score than any other city on the list of the 10 worst cities.

The full study reveals that Washington, D.C.; New York City; and San Francisco are the least dangerous U.S. cities for pedestrians.

We could do better.