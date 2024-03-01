After four long years, Ypsi’s Deja Vu Showgirls strip club is back in business

Following years of setbacks, Ypsilanti’s Deja Vu Showgirls is finally ready to reopen its doors to the public.

The strip club says it will open for a soft launch on Friday, with a grand reopening celebration planned for Friday, April 12.

Deja Vu Showgirls has been mired in misfortune in recent years. The forced closure of the business in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was extended due to a building fire later that year, which resulted in years of lawsuits. The Ypsilanti city government cracked down on the long-standing business, requiring it to make changes to its building including forcing it to close an adult bookstore and video-viewing area on the premises and to remove text on an awning reading “1000’s Of Beautiful Girls And 3 Ugly Ones.” It also requires the business to open Airbnb-style living spaces in its upper floor.

Deja Vu says it used the downtime to remodel and renovate the space, which now has an expanded capacity of 150 people.

The business originally opened in 1982 as an adult theater.

“After an almost four-year closure, we are excited to unveil the newly reimagined Deja Vu Showgirls which has been a fixture in the city of Ypsilanti for over 40 years,” said Holly Johnson, General Manager. “Nearly all of our previously contracted staff and entertainers plan on returning and we are excited to bring close to 100 new jobs to Downtown Ypsilanti.”

For now, the club is open from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Deja Vu Showgirls is located at 31 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti.

