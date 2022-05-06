Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

A weed vending machine and the return of the otters: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 5:31 pm

click to enlarge A curious river otter. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
A curious river otter.

This week our readers were most interested in a far-right conservative who spewed controversial and hateful statements, like saying women who are raped should “lie back and enjoy it,”  and lost the election for state House of Representatives.

Our readers were also interested in a Detroit man who was arrested after operating a marijuana vending machine outside his Westside home.

A sighting of an otter in the Detroit river also captivated our readers interest this week.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Michigan AG joins coalition urging Biden to cancel federal student debt"

9. "Former Detroit Lions open flagship dispensary in Michigan"

8. "Former AMC Star Southfield movie theater could become a megachurch"

7. "After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County"

6. "Detroit’s Astro Coffee and Ochre Bakery are closing for good"

5. "Detroit man made $2,000 a day from marijuana vending machine featured in TikTok video, ATF says"

4. "This week, you can get $25 all-in tickets to metro Detroit concerts — here’s how"

3. "Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign"

2. "Wayne County Prosecutor Worthy pledges not to enforce the state’s abortion ban"

1. "Hate-mongering Trump loyalist who told women to ‘enjoy’ rape loses Michigan race in major upset"

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

