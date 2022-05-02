Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

This week, you can get $25 all-in tickets to metro Detroit concerts — here’s how

Live Nation and 313 Presents announced the return of Concert Week

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 9:36 am

click to enlarge A crowd at the venue now known as Pine Knob. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
A crowd at the venue now known as Pine Knob.

Now's your chance to get tickets to some of the summer's hottest concerts for just $25 — no additional fees.

Live entertainment companies Live Nation and 313 Presents announced the return of their Concert Week promotion, which starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 through Tuesday, May 10, or while supplies last.

Participating venues include the recently rechristened Pine Knob Music Theatre, Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre. And concerts span all genres, from Halsey, OneRepublic, The Chicks, the Who, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Zac Brown Band, among many others.

The tickets are available at livenation.com/concertweek and 313Presents.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3; more details are available at citientertainment.com. Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting at noon on Tuesday, May 3.

The full list of participating events is below:
5/21/2022
Whiskey Myers
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/22/2022
Russ
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/25/2022
HAIM
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

5/27/2022
AJR
Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/29/2022
Halsey
Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/3/2022
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/8/2022
Styx and REO Speedwagon
Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/10/2022
Jackson Browne
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/15/2022
Tears for Fears
Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/17/2022
Josh Groban
Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/18/2022
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
Little Caesars Arena

6/18/2022
Flogging Molly & The Interrupters
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/18/2022
Lee Brice
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/18/2022
Steely Dan
Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/19/2022
4th Annual Jazz Spectacular featuring Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, David Sanborn and more
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/22/2022
The Chicks
Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/24/2022
New Kids On The Block
Little Caesars Arena

6/25/2022
99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Brooks & Dunn
Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/28/2022
My Morning Jacket
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/28/2022
Cheer Live
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/30/2022
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live
Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/2/2022
ZZ Top
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/2/2022
Jack Johnson
Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/3/2022
Barenaked Ladies
Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/4/2022
The Doobie Brothers
Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/5/2022
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/8/2022
Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/9/2022
Third Eye Blind
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/10/2022
Detroit Symphony Orchestra / the Music of Harry Potter
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/12/2022
Train
Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/16/2022
Norah Jones
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/17/2022
Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/22/2022
Bonnie Raitt
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/26/2022
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/27/2022
Rod Stewart
Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29/2022
Zac Brown Band
Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/30/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/30/2022
Chris Brown and Lil Baby
Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/2/2022
OneRepublic
Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/6/2022
Maren Morris
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/7/2022
Goo Goo Dolls
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/10/2022
Incubus
Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/12/2022
LANY
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/13/2022
Lauv
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

8/13/2022
Ted Nugent
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/14/2022
The Beach Boys
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

8/14/2022
Dispatch and O.A.R.
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/16/2022
Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin
Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/17/2022
Swedish House Mafia
Little Caesars Arena

8/18/2022
Rise Against
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/19/2022
Kidz Bop
Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/21/2022
Korn and Evanescence
Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/23/2022
Sammy Hagar & The Circle ~ 94.7 WCSX 35th Anniversary
Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/26/2022
Blondie
Fox Theatre

8/26/2022
Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

8/26/2022
Keith Urban
Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/27/2022
Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert
Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/1/2022
Wiz Khalifa and Logic
Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/3/2022
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/7/2022
The Black Keys
Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/9/2022
Jamey Johnson
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/10/2022
Il Volo
Fox Theatre

9/10/2022
Jon Pardi
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/18/2022
Chris Rock
Fox Theatre

9/21/2022
Shinedown
Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/24/2022
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Fox Theatre

9/24/2022
101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest featuring Disturbed
Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/29/2022
The Head and The Heart
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

10/4/2022
The Who
Little Caesars Arena

10/5/2022
Five Finger Death Punch
Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/8/2022
Bill Maher
Fox Theatre

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit

Trending

Detroit fan ‘fuming’ after accidentally buying tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band, Red NOT Chili Peppers

By Lee DeVito

The Red NOT Chili Peppers, NOT the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Review: Charli XCX proves why she reigns in the pantheon of pop at sold-out Royal Oak show

By Konstantina Buhalis

Review: Charli XCX proves why she reigns in the pantheon of pop at sold-out Royal Oak show (2)

Injury causes Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker to pivot to all-acoustic set at Royal Oak Music Theatre

By Jameson Draper

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief.

Hamtramck Music Fest returns for summer edition in 2022

By Lee DeVito

Hamtramck Music Fest returns for summer edition in 2022

Also in Music

Review: Charli XCX proves why she reigns in the pantheon of pop at sold-out Royal Oak show

By Konstantina Buhalis

Review: Charli XCX proves why she reigns in the pantheon of pop at sold-out Royal Oak show (2)

Alice Cooper, Tosha Owens, Marvin Gaye, Eminem earn Detroit Music Awards

By Randiah Camille Green

Alice Cooper.

Injury causes Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker to pivot to all-acoustic set at Royal Oak Music Theatre

By Jameson Draper

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief.

Detroit radio station gives free Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets to fan duped by cover band

By Lee DeVito

Detroit radio station gives free Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets to fan duped by cover band
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us