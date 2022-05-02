This week, you can get $25 all-in tickets to metro Detroit concerts — here’s how

Now's your chance to get tickets to some of the summer's hottest concerts for just $25 — no additional fees.
Live entertainment companies Live Nation and 313 Presents announced the return of their Concert Week promotion, which starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 through Tuesday, May 10, or while supplies last.
Participating venues include the recently rechristened Pine Knob Music Theatre, Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre. And concerts span all genres, from Halsey, OneRepublic, The Chicks, the Who, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Zac Brown Band, among many others.
The tickets are available at livenation.com/concertweek and 313Presents.com.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3; more details are available at citientertainment.com. Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting at noon on Tuesday, May 3.
The full list of participating events is below:
5/21/2022
Whiskey Myers
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
5/22/2022
Russ
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
5/25/2022
HAIM
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
5/27/2022
AJR
Pine Knob Music Theatre
5/29/2022
Halsey
Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/3/2022
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/8/2022
Styx and REO Speedwagon
Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/10/2022
Jackson Browne
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
6/15/2022
Tears for Fears
Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/17/2022
Josh Groban
Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/18/2022
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
Little Caesars Arena
6/18/2022
Flogging Molly & The Interrupters
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
6/18/2022
Lee Brice
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
6/18/2022
Steely Dan
Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/19/2022
4th Annual Jazz Spectacular featuring Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, David Sanborn and more
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
6/22/2022
The Chicks
Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/24/2022
New Kids On The Block
Little Caesars Arena
6/25/2022
99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Brooks & Dunn
Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/28/2022
My Morning Jacket
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
6/28/2022
Cheer Live
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
6/30/2022
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live
Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/2/2022
ZZ Top
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
7/2/2022
Jack Johnson
Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/3/2022
Barenaked Ladies
Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/4/2022
The Doobie Brothers
Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/5/2022
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/8/2022
Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
7/9/2022
Third Eye Blind
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
7/10/2022
Detroit Symphony Orchestra / the Music of Harry Potter
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
7/12/2022
Train
Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/16/2022
Norah Jones
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
7/17/2022
Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
7/22/2022
Bonnie Raitt
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
7/26/2022
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/27/2022
Rod Stewart
Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/29/2022
Zac Brown Band
Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/30/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
7/30/2022
Chris Brown and Lil Baby
Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/2/2022
OneRepublic
Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/6/2022
Maren Morris
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/7/2022
Goo Goo Dolls
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/10/2022
Incubus
Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/12/2022
LANY
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/13/2022
Lauv
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
8/13/2022
Ted Nugent
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/14/2022
The Beach Boys
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
8/14/2022
Dispatch and O.A.R.
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/16/2022
Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin
Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/17/2022
Swedish House Mafia
Little Caesars Arena
8/18/2022
Rise Against
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
8/19/2022
Kidz Bop
Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/21/2022
Korn and Evanescence
Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/23/2022
Sammy Hagar & The Circle ~ 94.7 WCSX 35th Anniversary
Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/26/2022
Blondie
Fox Theatre
8/26/2022
Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
8/26/2022
Keith Urban
Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/27/2022
Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert
Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/1/2022
Wiz Khalifa and Logic
Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/3/2022
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas
Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/7/2022
The Black Keys
Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/9/2022
Jamey Johnson
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
9/10/2022
Il Volo
Fox Theatre
9/10/2022
Jon Pardi
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
9/18/2022
Chris Rock
Fox Theatre
9/21/2022
Shinedown
Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/24/2022
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Fox Theatre
9/24/2022
101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest featuring Disturbed
Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/29/2022
The Head and The Heart
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
10/4/2022
The Who
Little Caesars Arena
10/5/2022
Five Finger Death Punch
Pine Knob Music Theatre
10/8/2022
Bill Maher
Fox Theatre
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.