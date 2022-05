This week, you can get $25 all-in tickets to metro Detroit concerts — here’s how

click to enlarge Shutterstock A crowd at the venue now known as Pine Knob.

5/21/2022

Whiskey Myers

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



5/22/2022

Russ

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



5/25/2022

HAIM

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



5/27/2022

AJR

Pine Knob Music Theatre



5/29/2022

Halsey

Pine Knob Music Theatre



6/3/2022

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town

Pine Knob Music Theatre



6/8/2022

Styx and REO Speedwagon

Pine Knob Music Theatre



6/10/2022

Jackson Browne

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



6/15/2022

Tears for Fears

Pine Knob Music Theatre



6/17/2022

Josh Groban

Pine Knob Music Theatre



6/18/2022

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin

Little Caesars Arena



6/18/2022

Flogging Molly & The Interrupters

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



6/18/2022

Lee Brice

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



6/18/2022

Steely Dan

Pine Knob Music Theatre



6/19/2022

4th Annual Jazz Spectacular featuring Peabo Bryson, Taylor Dayne, David Sanborn and more

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



6/22/2022

The Chicks

Pine Knob Music Theatre



6/24/2022

New Kids On The Block

Little Caesars Arena



6/25/2022

99.5 WYCD Hoedown featuring Brooks & Dunn

Pine Knob Music Theatre



6/28/2022

My Morning Jacket

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



6/28/2022

Cheer Live

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



6/30/2022

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live

Pine Knob Music Theatre



7/2/2022

ZZ Top

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



7/2/2022

Jack Johnson

Pine Knob Music Theatre



7/3/2022

Barenaked Ladies

Pine Knob Music Theatre



7/4/2022

The Doobie Brothers

Pine Knob Music Theatre



7/5/2022

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire

Pine Knob Music Theatre



7/8/2022

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



7/9/2022

Third Eye Blind

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



7/10/2022

Detroit Symphony Orchestra / the Music of Harry Potter

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



7/12/2022

Train

Pine Knob Music Theatre



7/16/2022

Norah Jones

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



7/17/2022

Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



7/22/2022

Bonnie Raitt

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



7/26/2022

Chicago and Brian Wilson

Pine Knob Music Theatre



7/27/2022

Rod Stewart

Pine Knob Music Theatre



7/29/2022

Zac Brown Band

Pine Knob Music Theatre



7/30/2022

RuPaul's Drag Race

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



7/30/2022

Chris Brown and Lil Baby

Pine Knob Music Theatre



8/2/2022

OneRepublic

Pine Knob Music Theatre



8/6/2022

Maren Morris

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



8/7/2022

Goo Goo Dolls

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



8/10/2022

Incubus

Pine Knob Music Theatre



8/12/2022

LANY

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



8/13/2022

Lauv

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



8/13/2022

Ted Nugent

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



8/14/2022

The Beach Boys

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



8/14/2022

Dispatch and O.A.R.

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



8/16/2022

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin

Pine Knob Music Theatre



8/17/2022

Swedish House Mafia

Little Caesars Arena



8/18/2022

Rise Against

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



8/19/2022

Kidz Bop

Pine Knob Music Theatre



8/21/2022

Korn and Evanescence

Pine Knob Music Theatre



8/23/2022

Sammy Hagar & The Circle ~ 94.7 WCSX 35th Anniversary

Pine Knob Music Theatre



8/26/2022

Blondie

Fox Theatre



8/26/2022

Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



8/26/2022

Keith Urban

Pine Knob Music Theatre



8/27/2022

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert

Pine Knob Music Theatre



9/1/2022

Wiz Khalifa and Logic

Pine Knob Music Theatre



9/3/2022

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas

Pine Knob Music Theatre



9/7/2022

The Black Keys

Pine Knob Music Theatre



9/9/2022

Jamey Johnson

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



9/10/2022

Il Volo

Fox Theatre



9/10/2022

Jon Pardi

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre



9/18/2022

Chris Rock

Fox Theatre



9/21/2022

Shinedown

Pine Knob Music Theatre



9/24/2022

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Fox Theatre



9/24/2022

101.1 WRIF presents Riff Fest featuring Disturbed

Pine Knob Music Theatre



9/29/2022

The Head and The Heart

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre



10/4/2022

The Who

Little Caesars Arena



10/5/2022

Five Finger Death Punch

Pine Knob Music Theatre



10/8/2022

Bill Maher

Fox Theatre

Now's your chance to get tickets to some of the summer's hottest concerts for just $25 — no additional fees.Live entertainment companies Live Nation and 313 Presents announced the return of their Concert Week promotion, which starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 through Tuesday, May 10, or while supplies last.Participating venues include the recently rechristened Pine Knob Music Theatre , Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre. And concerts span all genres, from Halsey, OneRepublic, The Chicks, the Who, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Zac Brown Band, among many others.The tickets are available at livenation.com/concertweek and 313Presents.com Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3; more details are available at citientertainment.com . Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting at noon on Tuesday, May 3.The full list of participating events is below: