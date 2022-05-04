Hate-mongering Trump loyalist who told women to ‘enjoy’ rape loses Michigan race in major upset

click to enlarge Via Robert Regan's Facebook State House candidate Robert Regan.

A far-right Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives who trafficked in conspiracy theories and suggested that women who are raped should “lie back and enjoy it” was defeated Tuesday by a Democrat in a predominantly GOP district.Democrat Carol Glanville defeated Robert Regan 51.7% to 40.4% for the 74th District seat that covers Grandville, Rockford, and Walker in the suburbs of Grand Rapids.The special election was held to fill a seat vacated by Republican Mark Huizenga, who is now a state senator.Regan made national headlines in March when he compared the 2020 presidential election to rape.“I tell my daughters, ‘Well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it,” Regan said on a Facebook livestream.In a rambling, conspiracy-ridden interview with Metro Times in March, Regan said he wants to overturn the 2020 presidential election, repeated QAnon lies about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and falsely insisted that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu.On his Twitter bio, Regan describes himself as a “Parents Right Conservative, Pro-Life, 2A, Liberty and Freedom Minded Candidate.”He often invokes biblical scripture, and denies the existence of systemic racism and white privilege.“West Michigan values of integrity, decency, and care for the common good won tonight,” Glanville tweeted Tuesday night. “The people of the 74th District have spoken, and I hear you. We are united in fundamental ways, and I will take our values and concerns to the Capitol to affect positive change.”

“Congratulations to Representative-Elect Carol Glanville and her team for their hard fought and well deserved win tonight in the 74th House District special election,” the Michigan Democratic Party said in a statement. “Ms. Glanville’s message resonated with the voters in the 74th House District and we could not be more thrilled to welcome her to Lansing so she can fight for the needs of the citizens in her district. It is heartening to see common sense and decency win over conspiracy theories, hate, and fear. Backed up with hard work and smart strategy, this is a solid start to the 2022 election season, and we are already doing this work in every corner of Michigan. Ms. Glanville's impressive win will energize us to redouble our efforts everywhere to defend democracy in our great state.”

Following years of gerrymandering that gave Republicans an unfair advantage in the state Legislature, Democrats are hoping to seize control of the House this year after districts were redrawn.