Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Hate-mongering Trump loyalist who told women to ‘enjoy’ rape loses Michigan race in major upset

Regan was defeated by a Democrat in a predominantly GOP district

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 10:23 am

click to enlarge State House candidate Robert Regan. - VIA ROBERT REGAN'S FACEBOOK
Via Robert Regan's Facebook
State House candidate Robert Regan.

A far-right Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives who trafficked in conspiracy theories and suggested that women who are raped should “lie back and enjoy it” was defeated Tuesday by a Democrat in a predominantly GOP district.

Democrat Carol Glanville defeated Robert Regan 51.7% to 40.4% for the 74th District seat that covers Grandville, Rockford, and Walker in the suburbs of Grand Rapids.

The special election was held to fill a seat vacated by Republican Mark Huizenga, who is now a state senator.

Regan made national headlines in March when he compared the 2020 presidential election to rape.

“I tell my daughters, ‘Well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it,” Regan said on a Facebook livestream.

In a rambling, conspiracy-ridden interview with Metro Times in March, Regan said he wants to overturn the 2020 presidential election, repeated QAnon lies about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and falsely insisted that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu.

On his Twitter bio, Regan describes himself as a “Parents Right Conservative, Pro-Life, 2A, Liberty and Freedom Minded Candidate.”

He often invokes biblical scripture, and denies the existence of systemic racism and white privilege.

“West Michigan values of integrity, decency, and care for the common good won tonight,” Glanville tweeted Tuesday night. “The people of the 74th District have spoken, and I hear you. We are united in fundamental ways, and I will take our values and concerns to the Capitol to affect positive change.”

“Congratulations to Representative-Elect Carol Glanville and her team for their hard fought and well deserved win tonight in the 74th House District special election,” the Michigan Democratic Party said in a statement. “Ms. Glanville’s message resonated with the voters in the 74th House District and we could not be more thrilled to welcome her to Lansing so she can fight for the needs of the citizens in her district. It is heartening to see common sense and decency win over conspiracy theories, hate, and fear. Backed up with hard work and smart strategy, this is a solid start to the 2022 election season, and we are already doing this work in every corner of Michigan. Ms. Glanville's impressive win will energize us to redouble our efforts everywhere to defend democracy in our great state.”

Following years of gerrymandering that gave Republicans an unfair advantage in the state Legislature, Democrats are hoping to seize control of the House this year after districts were redrawn.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

News & Views Slideshows

Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

Trending

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign

By Lee DeVito

Otter spotted in the Detroit River, a hopeful sign (2)

After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County

By Lee DeVito

After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County

Michigan Democrats pledge to mount a fierce fight to protect abortion rights

By Steve Neavling

Abortion rights activists dress up as characters from The Handmaid's Tale at a protest.

AG Nessel won’t prosecute women or doctors who violate Michigan’s abortion ban

By Steve Neavling

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Also in News & Views

Coalition announces plans to remember ‘horrific’ murder of Vincent Chin in 1982

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Coalition announces plans to remember ‘horrific’ murder of Vincent Chin in 1982

The ‘submerged state’ explains why Biden is underwater

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The ‘submerged state’ explains why Biden is underwater (2)

COVID isn’t over

By Abdul El-Sayed

COVID isn’t over (2)

Can one-sided open relationships work?

By Dan Savage

Can one-sided open relationships work?
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us