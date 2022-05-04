Detroit’s Astro Coffee and Ochre Bakery are closing for good

click to enlarge Michelle and Chris Gerard Astro Coffee.

The folks behind Detroit's popular Astro Coffee and Ochre Bakery spots have apparently called it quits, according to a message posted to the Instagram accounts of both businesses on Wednesday."We have come to the end of this journey," the post reads. "It's hard to really know what to say in these moments, but we are forever grateful for all of the love and support we have been shown over the last 11 years of having a business in this city."The post added that the last day of service at both businesses will be Sunday, May 15.The businesses are owned by Jessica Hicks and Daisuke Hughes. Astro Coffee opened in Corktown in 2011, while Ochre Bakery opened in the Core City neighborhood in 2019. In 2020, Astro closed its Corktown location and relocated to its Roastery next-door to Ochre Bakery.called the numbers listed for both businesses on Wednesday evening, but nobody answered.