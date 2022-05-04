Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Astro Coffee and Ochre Bakery are closing for good

‘We have come to the end of this journey,’ the owners said

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 5:20 pm

click to enlarge Astro Coffee. - MICHELLE AND CHRIS GERARD
Michelle and Chris Gerard
Astro Coffee.

The folks behind Detroit's popular Astro Coffee and Ochre Bakery spots have apparently called it quits, according to a message posted to the Instagram accounts of both businesses on Wednesday.

"We have come to the end of this journey," the post reads. "It's hard to really know what to say in these moments, but we are forever grateful for all of the love and support we have been shown over the last 11 years of having a business in this city."

The post added that the last day of service at both businesses will be Sunday, May 15.

The businesses are owned by Jessica Hicks and Daisuke Hughes. Astro Coffee opened in Corktown in 2011, while Ochre Bakery opened in the Core City neighborhood in 2019. In 2020, Astro closed its Corktown location and relocated to its Roastery next-door to Ochre Bakery.

Metro Times called the numbers listed for both businesses on Wednesday evening, but nobody answered.



Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Los Altos 7056 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-841-3109 Los Altos serves authentic Mexican flavors, right on Vernor. Have a picky eater for a kid? No worries, they have chicken nuggets on their kid’s menu.

The essential restaurants in Southwest Detroit you should have tried by now
Detroit Pizza Bar 7316 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-646-4601; facebook.com/detroitpizzabar Detroit Pizza Bar is a Black-owned pizza joint located on Detroit’s west side. If that wasn’t great enough, the pizza place has a full service bar and a rooftop terrace.

20 restaurants that have opened — and reopened — in the Detroit area in 2022
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Los Altos 7056 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-841-3109 Los Altos serves authentic Mexican flavors, right on Vernor. Have a picky eater for a kid? No worries, they have chicken nuggets on their kid’s menu.

The essential restaurants in Southwest Detroit you should have tried by now
Detroit Pizza Bar 7316 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-646-4601; facebook.com/detroitpizzabar Detroit Pizza Bar is a Black-owned pizza joint located on Detroit’s west side. If that wasn’t great enough, the pizza place has a full service bar and a rooftop terrace.

20 restaurants that have opened — and reopened — in the Detroit area in 2022
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Los Altos 7056 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-841-3109 Los Altos serves authentic Mexican flavors, right on Vernor. Have a picky eater for a kid? No worries, they have chicken nuggets on their kid’s menu.

The essential restaurants in Southwest Detroit you should have tried by now
Detroit Pizza Bar 7316 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-646-4601; facebook.com/detroitpizzabar Detroit Pizza Bar is a Black-owned pizza joint located on Detroit’s west side. If that wasn’t great enough, the pizza place has a full service bar and a rooftop terrace.

20 restaurants that have opened — and reopened — in the Detroit area in 2022
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

Metro Detroit-based Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop pulls out all the stops

By Jane Slaughter

A lobster roll from Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop.

​​Baobab Fare’s Burundi coffee is now available at Detroit’s Rivertown Market

By Randiah Camille Green

Baobab Fare's Burundi coffee at Rivertown Market.

The carne asada sings at Southwest Detroit’s La Jalisciense

By Tom Perkins

La Jalisciense’s pambazo makes one wonder why more sandwich bread isn’t dipped in hot sauce and fried.

Açaí bowl chain Nautical Bowls is heading to metro Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Açaí bowls from Nautical Bowls.

Also in Food & Drink

Metro Detroit-based Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop pulls out all the stops

By Jane Slaughter

A lobster roll from Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop.

The carne asada sings at Southwest Detroit’s La Jalisciense

By Tom Perkins

La Jalisciense’s pambazo makes one wonder why more sandwich bread isn’t dipped in hot sauce and fried.

Detroit’s SuperCrisp serves up American faves with an Asian twist

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s SuperCrisp serves up American faves with an Asian twist

Bon Appetit introduces Ypsilanti to Guinean cuisine

By Tom Perkins

Bon Appetit Cuisine’s red snapper.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us