After delays, new metro Detroit pro hockey team Motor City Rockers ready to play in Macomb County

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Motor City Rockers
The logo of Motor City Rockers, a new professional hockey team in metro Detroit.
Hockeytown has a new minor league hockey team.
The Motor City Rockers will start their first season in the fall as the newest members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), a low-level Class A professional hockey league.
The team, whose name is an apparent nod to metro Detroit's contributions to rock 'n' roll, will play at the 3,400-seat Big Boy Arena in Fraser in Macomb County.
The Rockers enter the league as the 10th member of the FPHL, joining teams from New York, Connecticut, Georgia, North Carolina, Delaware, Mississippi, and Michigan's Port Huron, where the Port Huron Prowlers play at the 3,400-seat McMorran Place arena.
The team was originally announced in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its launch. On Friday, the Rockers announced a new ownership group of seven local business owners and professionals.
"We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Rockers to metro Detroit," co-owner Nick Field said in a statement. "This is something we’ve been working on for a couple of years and we intend to deliver a competitive, entertaining, game-day experience for all of our fans who love hockey as much as we do."
More information is available at mcrockershockey.com
.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.