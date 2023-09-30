99% of Detroit casino workers vote to authorize strike

According to the unions, Detroit’s casino industry is making record profits

By on Sat, Sep 30, 2023 at 10:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nia Winston. - UNITE HERE
UNITE HERE
Nia Winston.

As the powerful United Auto Workers union continues its historic strike against the auto industry, workers at Detroit’s three casinos on Friday overwhelmingly voted to approve a strike of their own.

According to the Detroit Casino Council, workers from the city’s three casinos — MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood at Greektown, and MotorCity — voted 99% to authorize a strike if deemed necessary by the worker negotiating committee.

Workers cast their ballots at Teamsters Hall from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. The Detroit Casino Council announced the results at 9:40 p.m.

The workers have been negotiating since early September, demanding living wages, better retirement benefits, and protections for workers impacted by new technology. This is after Detroit casino workers sacrificed raises and took on more work amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help the industry recover, they say.

By all accounts, the industry did. According to UNITE HERE, the Detroit casino industry generated $2.27 billion in gaming revenue in 2022, a record high. And the union says the industry is already on track for another record-breaking year.

“Workers are fed up in an economy that is broken: costs keep going up, but when profits came back to the gaming industry, they didn’t go into workers’ pockets,” Nia Winston, president of UNITE HERE Local 24 said in a statement. “Just like auto workers, Blue Cross Blue Shield staff, UPS workers, writers, and hotel workers, Detroit casino workers are considering all options available to make sure one job in a Detroit casino is enough to raise a family on. We expect the casinos to heed our concerns to avoid a strike.”

The Detroit Casino Council worker negotiating committee is made up members from UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

The call for strikes could come as soon as mid-October, when contracts expire.

Related
Employees join the picket line at General Motor’s Lansing Redistribution Center as the location was called to strike on September 22, 2023.

As of noon, 25,000 UAW members will be striking against the Detroit Three automakers: ‘Keep showing the company’s that you’re ready to stand up when you’re called,’ UAW President Shawn Fain said

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Developers plan to transform an old Pizza Hut in Detroit into East Warren Public Market

By Layla McMurtrie

Rendering of the new East Warren Public Market development.

Detroit-area strip club says UAW workers get in free for duration of strike

By Lee DeVito

“Because of their hard work and dedication, we decided to give back during these times of uncertainty,” a representative for strip club Dream Girls Detroit says of the striking UAW workers.

‘Rogue’ ex-Detroit cop resigns from another department after losing law enforcement license

By Steve Neavling

Screenshot of video showing a Detroit cop punching a man in the face in Greektown.

How some Michigan Muslims united with extremist Republicans against LGBTQ+ rights

By Steve Neavling

In metro Detroit, conservative Muslims and Christians are forming a new right-wing coalition against “wokeness.”

Also in News & Views

As of noon, 25,000 UAW members will be striking against the Detroit Three automakers

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

Employees join the picket line at General Motor’s Lansing Redistribution Center as the location was called to strike on September 22, 2023.

Activists to rally at state Capitol to urge Gov. Whitmer to grant clemency to more inmates

By Steve Neavling

Activists are calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to grant clemency to more inmates.

UAW president says Trump visit to non-union Michigan company is a ‘pathetic irony’

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

UAW President Shawn Fain speaks at a rally in support of the union’s strike against the Big Three automakers.

Activist files lawsuit to force Trump off the ballot in Wayne County

By Steve Neavling

A voting booth in Detroit.
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us