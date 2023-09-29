Detroit-area strip club says UAW workers get in free for duration of strike

click to enlarge Shutterstock “Because of their hard work and dedication, we decided to give back during these times of uncertainty,” a representative for strip club Dream Girls Detroit says of the striking UAW workers.

As the UAW strike continues, a local strip club is doing its part to help out the autoworkers during their historic labor dispute.

Dream Girls Detroit in Lincoln Park says that it will offer complimentary admission for UAW members for the duration of the strike.

“The United Auto Workers are not only essential to the city of Detroit, but our country’s infrastructure as a whole,” said Andrea Woods, director of community relations and Finance for Go BEST!, which represents Dream Girls. “Because of their hard work and dedication, we decided to give back during these times of uncertainty.”

UAW workers must provide proof of employment to redeem the deal, and be age 21 or older.

Under its new president Shawn Fain, the union has launched its first-ever strike against all Big Three Detroit automakers at the same time. As of Friday, 25,000 UAW members are on strike across the country, seeking higher wages and a 32-hour workweek, among other demands.

On their way to the strip club, UAW members might consider stopping at Ultra Cannabis or the Greenhouse of Walled Lake, which are both offering deals on weed to UAW members for the duration of the strike.

