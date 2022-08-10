Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The Hamtramck Music Festival brings four days of music and dozens of artists

Here’s your chance to catch local artists before some of them inevitably blow up

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 8:43 am

The Hand Grenades. - Patrick Minjeur
Patrick Minjeur
The Hand Grenades.

The Detroit enclave of Hamtramck’s annual music festival is back, with dozens of local artists across more than 20 venues packed inside two square miles. Like our former Metro Times Blowout festival, the Hamtramck Music Festival is a chance to catch local artists before some of them inevitably blow up, and in recent years, the festival has moved from its typical March date to a new summertime setting. This year’s fest features acts like Zilched, Audra Kubat, Gabriel Brass Band, and the Amino Acids, among many others.

From Thursday, Aug. 11-Sunday, Aug. 14; multiple locations; see hamtramckmusicfest.com for more information. Wristbands are $25.

