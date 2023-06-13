Taylor Swift’s ex and his band, The 1975, are heading to Detroit in the fall

click to enlarge Shutterstock Matty Healy, lead singer of the 1975.

Taylor Swift’s rebound is headed to the Little Caesars Arena as part of his band’s biggest North American tour to date.

Of course, we’re talking about The 1975 (and their singer, Matty Healy, who was just recently in headlines for being linked with Swift…and all of his problematic comments), which is embarking on the “Still … at their very best” tour. It’s a play off their recent stint titled “At Their Very Best” across Asia, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. That tour sold a whopping 500,000-plus tickets.

Healy’s recent fling with Taylor Swift brought on both positive and negative press for him — while his name was in the headlines, it wasn’t all great. But, he did get to see the Eras tour three times, which we count as a win. Swift herself has shown up on The 1975’s tour with a London appearance in January to sing her single “Anti-Hero” and The 1975’s “The City.”

The 1975 has hit singles of their own, such as “It’s Not Living,” “Robbers,” and “Chocolate.” The recent tour has revisited such popular songs, and features their new album “Being Funny in a Foreign Language.”

The Detroit stop is slated for Oct. 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com. There is an “exclusive fan presale” happening on June 21 at 10 a.m. local time, as well.

Swift just wrapped up back-to-back shows at Detroit’s Ford Field over the weekend.

