Rapper Jeezy and DJ Drama to bring B Side concert to Detroit

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com Jeezy at the 2nd Annual V103 Winterfest concert on Dec. 10, 2016, at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Detroit loves Jeezy and Jeezy loves Detroit back.The Atlanta-bred rapper was spotted in Detroit two weeks ago at a video shoot for rapper Payroll Giovanni, who was once signed to Jeezy's CTE label.This week, the rapper will return to Detroit for a show at Royal Oak Music Theatre on Friday, Oct. 21. The announcement was made on social media on Sunday evening, just one day after the rapper performed the same one-night only show in his Atlanta hometown.The show is simply called the B Side concert, where Jeezy will perform all of his mixtape hits with his longtime collaborator DJ Drama.According to, Jeezy and DJ Drama will be releasing a new mixtape,, on October 21 as well.