Rapper Jeezy and DJ Drama to bring B Side concert to Detroit

Detroit loves Jeezy and Jeezy loves Detroit back.
The Atlanta-bred rapper was spotted in Detroit two weeks ago at a video shoot for rapper Payroll Giovanni, who was once signed to Jeezy's CTE label.
This week, the rapper will return to Detroit for a show at Royal Oak Music Theatre on Friday, Oct. 21. The announcement was made on social media on Sunday evening, just one day after the rapper performed the same one-night only show in his Atlanta hometown.
The show is simply called the B Side concert, where Jeezy will perform all of his mixtape hits with his longtime collaborator DJ Drama.
According to Complex, Jeezy and DJ Drama will be releasing a new mixtape, Sno Fall, on October 21 as well.
Jeezy x DJ Drama presents One Night Only B Side Concert will take place Friday, Oct. 21 at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak. Tickets start at $40 and are available at axs.com.
