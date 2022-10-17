Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Rapper Jeezy and DJ Drama to bring B Side concert to Detroit

The rapper recently performed a B Side show in his hometown of Atlanta

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 3:04 pm

click to enlarge Jeezy at the 2nd Annual V103 Winterfest concert on Dec. 10, 2016, at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Ga. - Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com
Jeezy at the 2nd Annual V103 Winterfest concert on Dec. 10, 2016, at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Detroit loves Jeezy and Jeezy loves Detroit back.

The Atlanta-bred rapper was spotted in Detroit two weeks ago at a video shoot for rapper Payroll Giovanni, who was once signed to Jeezy's CTE label.

This week, the rapper will return to Detroit for a show at Royal Oak Music Theatre on Friday, Oct. 21. The announcement was made on social media on Sunday evening, just one day after the rapper performed the same one-night only show in his Atlanta hometown.

The show is simply called the B Side concert, where Jeezy will perform all of his mixtape hits with his longtime collaborator DJ Drama.

According to Complex, Jeezy and DJ Drama will be releasing a new mixtape, Sno Fall, on October 21 as well.

Jeezy x DJ Drama presents One Night Only B Side Concert will take place Friday, Oct. 21 at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak. Tickets start at $40 and are available at axs.com.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
