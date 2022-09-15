PJ’s Lager House announces final ‘End of an Era’ show, invites supporters to leave their mark on the Corktown bar

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The charming bar top at PJ's Lager House features guitar picks covered in a layer of lacquer.

PJ’s Lager House is on track to imminently be sold to new owners, and has announced a sixth and final concert in its “End of an Era” series before the deal closes.

The free concert is slated for Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring local acts the Craig Brown Band, the Hand Grenades, the Strains, and Wine Stoned Cowboys. A mystery act that has not yet been announced will headline, according to a press release.

While the final weeks under PJ Ryder’s ownership have been billed as the “End of an Era,” Ryder says that the new owners — who also own the nearby James Oliver Coffee Co. building — intend on keeping things pretty much the same at the long-standing rock ’n’ roll bar and brunch spot, with eyes on incorporating PJ’s Lager House into a larger entertainment complex.

In that spirit, Ryder has invited the Lager House’s supporters to leave their mark on the bar as it changes ownership. Ryder wants to honor the bar’s biggest fans by inviting them to sign guitar picks, which will be lacquered onto the existing bar top. He says they will not cover existing guitar picks, just filling in blank spots.

“We’d like to thank everyone who helped keep us open during COVID, either by donating to our Gofundme, getting takeout, or buying a T-shirt,” the Lager House said in a statement. “Through your help we were able to stay open and we’re still going strong to this day.”

Fans can stop by the bar to sign a pick, which will be added on Monday, Sept. 26. (Anyone who can’t make it can email [email protected] by Sunday, Sept. 25 and the bar will sign a pick on their behalf.)

“Thanks once again to everyone,” the Lager House added, “we couldn’t have done it without you.”

PJ’s Lager House is located at 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; pjslagerhouse.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.