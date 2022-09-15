Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

PJ’s Lager House announces final ‘End of an Era’ show, invites supporters to leave their mark on the Corktown bar

Owner PJ Ryder wants fans who helped the rock ’n’ roll bar weather the pandemic to sign guitar picks to be lacquered onto the bar top

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 10:31 am

click to enlarge The charming bar top at PJ's Lager House features guitar picks covered in a layer of lacquer. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The charming bar top at PJ's Lager House features guitar picks covered in a layer of lacquer.

PJ’s Lager House is on track to imminently be sold to new owners, and has announced a sixth and final concert in its “End of an Era” series before the deal closes.

The free concert is slated for Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring local acts the Craig Brown Band, the Hand Grenades, the Strains, and Wine Stoned Cowboys. A mystery act that has not yet been announced will headline, according to a press release.

While the final weeks under PJ Ryder’s ownership have been billed as the “End of an Era,” Ryder says that the new owners — who also own the nearby James Oliver Coffee Co. building — intend on keeping things pretty much the same at the long-standing rock ’n’ roll bar and brunch spot, with eyes on incorporating PJ’s Lager House into a larger entertainment complex.

In that spirit, Ryder has invited the Lager House’s supporters to leave their mark on the bar as it changes ownership. Ryder wants to honor the bar’s biggest fans by inviting them to sign guitar picks, which will be lacquered onto the existing bar top. He says they will not cover existing guitar picks, just filling in blank spots.

“We’d like to thank everyone who helped keep us open during COVID, either by donating to our Gofundme, getting takeout, or buying a T-shirt,” the Lager House said in a statement. “Through your help we were able to stay open and we’re still going strong to this day.”

Fans can stop by the bar to sign a pick, which will be added on Monday, Sept. 26. (Anyone who can’t make it can email [email protected] by Sunday, Sept. 25 and the bar will sign a pick on their behalf.)

“Thanks once again to everyone,” the Lager House added, “we couldn’t have done it without you.”

PJ’s Lager House is located at 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; pjslagerhouse.com.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit's LCA

Everything we saw at the My Chemical Romance show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
Everyone we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X's first ever tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre

Everything we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X’s first-ever tour at Detroit’s Fox Theatre
Everything we saw at Arts, Beats & Eats 2022 in Royal Oak

Everything we saw at Arts, Beats & Eats 2022 in Royal Oak
All the people we saw at Pitbull's show at Pine Knob.

Everything we saw at the Pitbull and Iggy Azalea show at Pine Knob

