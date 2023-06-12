Parliament-Funkadelic is set to funk up Detroit’s African World Festival

click to enlarge Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com George Clinton promises to funk, the whole funk, and nothing but the funk.

George Clinton can’t give up the funk, and we don’t want him to. After teasing retirement, Parliament-Funkadelic featuring George Clinton will headline Detroit’s African World Festival at Hart Plaza on Friday, July 14.

The Charles H. Wright Museum announced the Grammy-award-winning funk master’s headlining appearance on Saturday. So far, other acts that have been announced for the weekend include Havana Hop featuring Paige Hernandez, Mumu Fresh, Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos, and Oumou Sangaré.

In April, Clinton announced a final tour (for the second time) called ”Just For The Funk Of It Final Tour?!?” set for this summer. Detroit wasn’t included in the initial dates until the African World Festival appearance was later announced. It’s like a flashback to Clinton’s short-lived 2019 retirement followed by the 2022 “One Nation Under a Groove Tour," which originally didn't include a Detroit date though P-Funk did play Motor City Casino's Sound Board that year.

P-Funk also made an appearance at Detroit’s Music Hall this past January. Considering that Clinton is 82 years old, we’ll take all the funk he wants to give us while he still can.

This year marks the 40th annual African World Festival, which runs from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16. Tickets for the weekend are $35 and day passes are $15 with discounted admission for children and elders.

For more info, see thewright.org.

