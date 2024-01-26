FBI arrests Mac Saturn keyboardist on child porn charges hours before Detroit gig

The band says Evan Daniel Mercer, 30, is no longer with the group

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge Mac Saturn keyboardist Evan Daniel Mercer. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Mac Saturn keyboardist Evan Daniel Mercer.

Detroit rock band Mac Saturn’s keyboard player was arrested by FBI agents on child pornography charges — just hours before the band’s big record release show at the Fillmore.

The Detroit News reports that Evan Daniel Mercer, a 30-year-old Farmington resident, was arrested Friday on charges including enticement of a minor and producing or attempting to produce child pornography. He faces 15-30 years in prison.

According to the News, the charges stem from an incident last fall in which Mercer’s ex-girlfriend discovered screenshots on her computer of him masturbating while communicating with children on the video chat platform Omegle. One girl in a video was between 7 and 9 years old, according to an affidavit.

According to the report, FBI agents interviewed Mercer on Sept. 27, who said that he started using Omegle because he was depressed during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

A search warrant on Mercer’s iPhone revealed around 15 images of child porn, according to the FBI.

The band’s latest album Hard to Sell was released Friday, and the Fillmore gig kicks off 35-date tour. Mac Saturn’s publicist did not immediately return a request from Metro Times for comment.

In a statement published on social media Friday evening, the band said Mercer is no longer with the group.

“We are shocked to learn about the horrifying allegations involving Evan Mercer, a recent addition to the band,” the statement reads. “We learned about these deeply troubling accusations earlier today and he is no longer a member of the band. Our focus continues to be on our new record, the current tour, and our amazing fans.”

On Thursday, the Mac Saturn did an in-store appearance at local record store Dearborn Music. Based on social media photos, it appears that Mercer was not in attendance.

This story was updated with a statement from the band.

