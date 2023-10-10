Endea Owens and her band The Cookout return to Detroit’s Orchestra Hall

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra has quite the cosmic lineup this Friday the 13th

By and on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 9:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Endea Owens was a member of the DSO’s Civic Youth Ensembles. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Endea Owens was a member of the DSO’s Civic Youth Ensembles.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it to [email protected].

Double header at the DSO: If spookiness isn’t your jam, but you still want to get as close to the astral plane as possible, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has quite the cosmic lineup this Friday, Oct. 13. First up is Detroit-raised Endea Owens and her band The Cookout, returning to Orchestra Hall (3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit) many years after Owens was a member of the DSO’s Civic Youth Ensembles. Owens is a Grammy-winning jazz bassist and composer, who can most often be seen in the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She brings with her a love for Detroit hard bop and virtuosic bass solos, repping her city throughout the world. If that weren’t enough, the DSO is also hosting torchbearer of modern jazz Makaya McCraven, who will drum along with the local phenoms in Urban Art Orchestra. UAO conductor De’Sean Jones has been accompanying McCraven on his recent project In These Times on sax and flute, so expect a tight performance and a musical journey that pushes the boundaries of sounds past and present. Tickets available via DSO.org. —Joe

Location Details

Orchestra Hall

3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

(313) 576-5111; (313) 576-5109 (FAX)

8 articles
Orchestra Hall

Printed matter gets the spotlight: This weekend, the ninth installment of the annual Detroit Art Book Fair is happening at Trinosophes (1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; trinosophes.com), which has hosted the event since its inception in 2013. It’s a chance for all Detroit-area publishers, artists, printers, and designers to congregate in one space, overflowing with zines, fine art prints, risograph ephemera, photo books, independent magazines and other miscellaneous art objects. Every year that I’ve attended, I discover new creators and organizations that have since come to shape my experience in the city’s endless art scene. Whether you’re in need of practical paper goods like calendars or daily planners, or you’re looking to fill your home with local art, there’s no event quite like the Detroit Art Book Fair. Hit up Eastern Market this Saturday morning, Oct. 14, and then stroll over to Trinosophes between noon and 6 p.m. to get the best selection during the first day. Return on Sunday, Oct. 15, between noon and 4 p.m., for anything you missed. —Joe

Location Details

Trinosophes

1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit Detroit

(313) 737-6606 (FAX); (313)

11 articles

Constant Smiles and Idle Ray: Music collective Constant Smiles has accomplished quite a bit in their relatively short time together, and their debut album Paragons from 2021 earned them some critical acclaim that continues to this day. Their forthcoming record Kenneth Anger, engineered by Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Liars, Dougie Pool), builds on the momentum of that debut release, and the collective is celebrating the occasion with a show at Third Man Records Cass Corridor (441 W. Canfield St. Detroit) on Thursday, Oct., 12. They’ll be joined by local indie-pop outfit Idle Ray for a show that is just right for the turn of the season. Tickets available on the Third Man Records website and on Dice.FM. —Broccoli

Location Details

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 W. Canfield St., Detroit Detroit

313-209-5205

36 articles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Authors

Joe Zimmer

Joe Zimmer is a writer based in Hamtramck, who believes Detroit is the most important music city in the world. He loves local bands, record collecting, and key lime pie.
Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit rock band Prude Boys release ‘Greatest Hits,’ 10 years in the making

By Jeff Milo

Prude Boys are gearing up to release their first LP.

Lil Wayne is coming to Little Caesars Arena in December with Sexyy Red

By Randiah Camille Green

Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago.

Skilla Baby concert finds new venue after questionable cancellation at Masonic Temple

By Randiah Camille Green

Skilla Baby and Tee Grizzley perform in Detroit on 313 Day.

West Africa’s Baba Commandant and the Mandingo Band to play an intimate Detroit show

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Baba Commandant and the Mandingo Band plays at Third Man Records this week.

Also in Music

Lil Wayne is coming to Little Caesars Arena in December with Sexyy Red

By Randiah Camille Green

Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees bring ‘Miseducation’ 25th anniversary tour to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees bring ‘Miseducation’ 25th anniversary tour to Detroit (2)

Lizzo gets hit with another lawsuit by a former employee

By Randiah Camille Green

Lizzo is coming to Saint Andrew's Hall Oct. 5 for a private gig, but there's a few ways you can enter to win tickets.

‘Virtual’ pop star Hatsune Miku is coming to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Hatsune Miku is a “virtual” Japanese pop star.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us