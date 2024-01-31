Detroit’s Spin Inc. finds new home in Alkebu-Lan Village

The youth nonprofit will host its inaugural event for Dilla Day

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 2:21 pm

click to enlarge The Spin Inc. lab at Detroit’s Alkebu-Lan Village. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Spin Inc. lab at Detroit’s Alkebu-Lan Village.

Since 2015, Spin Inc. has inspired local youth by teaching the fundamentals of electronic music production and DJing.

The nonprofit was founded by Ron Johnson, a military veteran who was introduced to DJing by his cousin.

“I started DJing back in the ’80s,” Johnson says. “My cousin was in the military at the time, he got hurt at the Beirut bombings and he came back home paralyzed. What he brought back home with him from Germany was a Technics turntable and a mixer.”

Johnson developed a passion for music, and over time he began to feel dismayed at some of the negative content in hip-hop. He wanted to bring back an edutainment form of teaching music to youth and a way to spark musical expression — without glorifying the street themes constantly highlighted in today’s music.

“I was at Jam Master’s school, Scratch Academy. I heard one of the children say, ‘This saved my life,’” he says. “I was like, ‘I have to bring this back to Detroit.’”

The nonprofit established a partnership with the Detroit Institute of Music Education (DIME) and was able to utilize their facilities to host “Spinmaster 101” workshops on beat production featuring heavyweights such as Detroit techno pioneer Juan Atkins. Students were able to learn on software and hardware courtesy of manufacturers Ableton and Native Instruments.

However, like other organizations Spin Inc. was forced to make a pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They hosted online workshops, but were unable to return to DIME after the pandemic.

“When DIME closed from COVID, it never recovered,” Johnson says. “We were displaced.”

Spin Inc. has since moved into a space within Alkebu-Lan Village on Detroit’s east side. Alkebu-Lan has been a Detroit institution for four decades, offering equal amounts of educational and cultural programs. Spin Inc. has had a relationship with Alkebu-Lan since 2016.

“They actually had a computer lab that wasn’t being utilized. I brought my own computers, we cleared the room out, and redid it,” he says.

The lab will have turntables where students will learn how to spin vinyl, use the Melodics app for finger drumming, and music production using Ableton and Maschine. 7 Mile Radio will also offer classes in podcasting.

Johnson also sees the move to Alkebu-Lan as the perfect fit due to its history and its location.

“The advantages are we’re right in the neighborhood, right where it’s needed, not downtown,” he says. “We got a grant from the state through Pop Solutions to be able to teach the children for free for a whole year.”

Spin Inc.’s inaugural event at Alkebu-Lan Village will be “Dilla Family Day,” a family-friendly day of education and fun that also celebrates the legacy of Detroit producer James “J Dilla” Yancey. The event is planned for Saturday, Feb. 10, the same day Dilla passed away in 2006 at age 32 following a battle with a rare blood disease. The event will feature workshops on mental health, social media balance and conflict resolution, a presentation from filmmaker Amadeuz Christ, and plenty of music demos and tutorials. Spin Inc. also plans on releasing a catalog of all courses available as early as March 1.

“Children need programming like this to keep their interest and to teach them about music,” Johnson says.

Event Details
Dilla Family Day

Dilla Family Day

Sat., Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Alkebu-Lan Village 7701 Harper Avenue, Detroit Detroit

About The Author

Kahn Santori Davison

Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
