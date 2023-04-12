Detroit Symphony Orchestra announces Paradise Jazz Series lineup for 2023-2024

click to enlarge Courtesy of the DSO Everybody in the 313, put your motherfucking hands up and follow me — not to an Eminem concert, but to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra announced the lineup for its Paradise Jazz Series on Wednesday.

This year’s season features six concerts at Orchestra Hall with artists like Poncho Sanchez, Makaya McCraven, Branford Marsalis, The Paradise Theater Big Band, and Don Was.

The Paradise Theater Big Band, which celebrates Detroit’s Paradise Valley and Black Bottom neighborhoods, will also perform.

Now in its 24th season, the series honors the historical legacy of Detroit’s Paradise Theatre, the moniker Orchestra Hall operated under from 1941-1951. During that period, the theatre was known for hosting some of the most well-known acts and big bands in Black entertainment.

The series kicks off on Friday, Oct. 13 with Paris-born, Chicago-based composer Makaya McCraven and Detroit-bred Endea Owens, who has toured with Wynton Marsalis, Diana Ross, Solange, and Jon Batiste.

It wraps up on Friday, May 24, 2024 with six-time Grammy Award winner Don Was, who’s also from Detroit.

• Friday, Oct. 13: Makaya McCraven: In These Times with the Urban Art Orchestra, Endea Owens & the Cookout



• Friday, Nov. 17: Paradise Theatre Big Band led by Kris Johnson



• Friday, Feb. 23, 2024: Kenny Garrett featuring Keith Brown, Rudy Bird, Corcoran Holt, Ronald Bruner, and Melvis Santa.



• Friday, April 5, 2024: An evening with Branford Marsalis



• Friday, April 18, 2024: Terrence Blanchard & Poncho Sanchez: Chano Y Dizzy

