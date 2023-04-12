Detroit Symphony Orchestra announces Paradise Jazz Series lineup for 2023-2024

Poncho Sanchez, Makaya McCraven, Branford Marsalis, The Paradise Theater Big Band, and Don Was among performers

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 2:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Everybody in the 313, put your motherfucking hands up and follow me — not to an Eminem concert, but to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. - Courtesy of the DSO
Courtesy of the DSO
Everybody in the 313, put your motherfucking hands up and follow me — not to an Eminem concert, but to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra announced the lineup for its Paradise Jazz Series on Wednesday.

This year’s season features six concerts at Orchestra Hall with artists like Poncho Sanchez, Makaya McCraven, Branford Marsalis, The Paradise Theater Big Band, and Don Was.

The Paradise Theater Big Band, which celebrates Detroit’s Paradise Valley and Black Bottom neighborhoods, will also perform.

Now in its 24th season, the series honors the historical legacy of Detroit’s Paradise Theatre, the moniker Orchestra Hall operated under from 1941-1951. During that period, the theatre was known for hosting some of the most well-known acts and big bands in Black entertainment.

The series kicks off on Friday, Oct. 13 with Paris-born, Chicago-based composer Makaya McCraven and Detroit-bred Endea Owens, who has toured with Wynton Marsalis, Diana Ross, Solange, and Jon Batiste.

It wraps up on Friday, May 24, 2024 with six-time Grammy Award winner Don Was, who’s also from Detroit.

You can check out the full schedule for 2023-2024 below and see dso.org/jazz for more info:

Friday, Oct. 13: Makaya McCraven: In These Times with the Urban Art Orchestra, Endea Owens & the Cookout

Friday, Nov. 17: Paradise Theatre Big Band led by Kris Johnson

Friday, Feb. 23, 2024: Kenny Garrett featuring Keith Brown, Rudy Bird, Corcoran Holt, Ronald Bruner, and Melvis Santa.

Friday, April 5, 2024: An evening with Branford Marsalis

Friday, April 18, 2024: Terrence Blanchard & Poncho Sanchez: Chano Y Dizzy
Location Details

Orchestra Hall

3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit Wayne County

(313) 576-5111; (313) 576-5109 (FAX)

7 articles
Orchestra Hall

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s Movement festival reveals 2023 stages and lineups

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Movement festival reveals 2023 stages and lineups

Final Fantasy symphony orchestra to return to the DSO this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

We expect to see lots of Cloud cosplays in the audience.

Don’t sleep on the surprise drop by Detroit rapper Zelooperz

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Don’t sleep on the surprise drop by Detroit rapper Zelooperz (2)

Tony Muggs releases new album (and book) ‘Autobiograffitti’

By Jeff Milo

Tony Muggs releases new album (and book) ‘Autobiograffitti’

Also in Music

Tony Muggs releases new album (and book) ‘Autobiograffitti’

By Jeff Milo

Tony Muggs releases new album (and book) ‘Autobiograffitti’

Singer-songwriter Michigander bounces back from music video accident for biggest tour yet

By Alan Sculley, Last Word Features

Singer-songwriter Michigander bounces back from music video accident for biggest tour yet

Don’t sleep on the surprise drop by Detroit rapper Zelooperz

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Don’t sleep on the surprise drop by Detroit rapper Zelooperz (2)

Motown Museum launches new residency program for young entrepreneurs

By Randiah Camille Green

Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry unveiled the museum’s new Rocket Plaza in August.
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us