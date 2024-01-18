Ann Arbor Folk Fest returns as two-day event for first time since 2020

click to enlarge Shutterstock Emmylou Harris is set to return to headline the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Saturday, Jan. 27.

When legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris hits the stage at the 47th annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival this month, it’ll be her fifth appearance at the long-running festival. Harris, 76, headlined the festival in 1999, 2004, 2012, as well as in 2008 in an in-the-round configuration with Patty Griffin, Shawn Colvin, and Buddy Miller, and was set to perform at the 2022 version of the festival before it was canceled due to a surge in COVID-19. This year’s also the first time the festival has returned to a two-day in-person event, with Old Crow Medicine Show, Devon Gilfillian, Bailen, Darren Kiely, and Sons of Mystro on Friday, Jan. 26, and Harris, Michigan Rattlers, Steve Poltz, Lizzie No, and The Sea The Sea on Saturday, Jan. 27, and Michigan actor and musician Jeff Daniels MCing both nights. Suffice it to say, this is a great opportunity for fans to catch Harris, a Country Music Hall of Famer, as well as all the other performers, and support a good cause at the same time. The fest raises funds for Ann Arbor venue The Ark. A “warm-up” event at The Ark starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 features John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Lucy Kaplansky, and Cliff Eberhardt.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter