Urban farm Planted Detroit to cease operations

The indoor facility opened in 2018 with a vision to grow food for Detroiters all year long

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 11:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Workers at Planted Detroit’s indoor growing facility. - Planted Detroit, Facebook
Planted Detroit, Facebook
Workers at Planted Detroit’s indoor growing facility.

A buzzy, high-tech indoor farm that boasted it could grow produce year-round called Planted Detroit is closing its business next month, the company announced Wednesday.

The farm opened its indoor growing facility in 2018 at 1000 Mt. Elliot St. in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood, soon filling the 20,000-square-foot building and hiring up to 60 workers.

In a press release, the company said it is winding down its operations to close on Aug. 4.

“In the past month, Planted Detroit, like much of the [controlled environment agriculture] industry, faced investment turbulence and funding constraints,” the company said in a statement. “Despite the company’s efforts to drive sales, cut costs, and secure investments, these challenges could not be overcome.”

The farm will continue to deliver salads and greens to its customers through July 28. After that point, it will offer products by pickup only from July 31 to Aug. 4, when it plans to lay off its team of more than 40 workers.

“While Planted Detroit is still seeking outside investors to take over operations and restore the longevity of the company, there is no guarantee of that and business decisions cannot be made based on this hope,” the company said.

Planted Detroit got attention in the media for its high-tech operation, which uses techniques like LED lights and hydroponics, or growing produce in a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil. It was founded by Thomas Adamczyk, who previously worked on mergers and acquisitions within the food industry, as well as managing investments.

Last year, Adamczyk told Crain’s Detroit Business that he had funded the business himself and hoped to raise $50 million in a combination of debt and venture capital. In another Crain’s article, the company said it had revenue of $200,000 in 2021 and expected to grow to $500,000 in 2022.

Just last week, Planted Detroit was featured on CBS News, where it said it had nearly 1,500 customers and sold its products in Detroit’s Eastern Market as well as grocery store chains like Meijer and Plum Market. It also announced plans for an expansion that would include a second farm.

Megan Burritt, Planted Detroit’s leader of business development, told CBS News that the farm’s vision was to provide food security for Detroiters.

“We see how much agriculture is compromised by climate change and different things that are happening in the economy and we want to be a stable source of healthy, delicious food for Detroiters forever,” Burritt said.

The company declined additional comment.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Love it or hate it, Black Cherry Vernors is coming back this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Here we go again.

Juicing helped heal her son. Now, Kiara Smith is opening her first juice bar.

By Randiah Camille Green

Kiara Smith's Fresh & Pressed Juice Bar open July 21 in Troy.

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announced for Eastern Market

By Lee DeVito

“I think for a lot of people, bourbon is intimidating,” Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival Richard Zemola said.

Saffron De Twah chef will compete on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

By Randiah Camille Green

The two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Omar Anani will represent the North in Chopped: All American Showdown.

Also in Food & Drink

Love it or hate it, Black Cherry Vernors is coming back this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Here we go again.

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announced for Eastern Market

By Lee DeVito

“I think for a lot of people, bourbon is intimidating,” Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival Richard Zemola said.

Bakery chain Insomnia’s cookies are available late-night served warm, but are they good?

By Jane Slaughter

Bakery chain Insomnia’s cookies are available late-night served warm, but are they good?

Griffin Claw Brewing Co. is the official craft beer of the Detroit Zoo

By Lee DeVito

Griffin Claw Brewing Company has a new Griffin Claw Pub and Beer Garden at the Detroit Zoo.
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us