Enjoy 7 days of $8 burgers during Detroit Burger Week 2024

Your stomach should be growling: Detroit Burger Week is back in 2024, and it’s almost here.
From Monday, July 22, to Sunday, July 28, you can enjoy $8 burgers at restaurants in and around the city. Each participating spot will create a specialty burger for the week, and the event is both omnivore and vegetarian friendly.
Plus, it’s not only a delicious event but a game with a serious prize — $250 in restaurant gift cards.
To enter the contest, download the new Detroit Burger Week app. Check in for every burger consumed, and once you have five recorded, you’ll be entered to win that grand prize. In addition, whoever has the most points at the end of the week will also be entered in the drawing.
And even if you don’t win, the app is well worth your while. On it, you can view the list and a map of the participating restaurants. As of right now, that includes CK Diggs, Gus’ Snug Irish Pub, Hamilton’s at Godfrey Hotel, IceBurg, J’s Penalty Box, Kelly’s Bar Hamtramck, McVee’s Pub and Grub, O’Connor’s, Pine Coast, and Rock On Third. More will be announced, and this list is subject to change.
To get the most out of your Burger week Experience, remember the event’s commandments:
The restaurants could run out of the special — this is a popular event.
There might be waits — see above!
Tip like a pro — figure your burger costs the restaurant at least $10.
Buy other drinks and food — not a requirement, but it's nice for the participating restaurants.
Check social media — keep up with the Burger Week Facebook and Instagram.
Double check for dine-in or carryout — most places will only be doing the former. Check the app to confirm if you want to pick up.
For the most up-to-date information, go to burgerweekdetroit.com.