Detroit’s Rattlesnake Club has closed

Detroit’s swanky riverfront Rattlesnake Club Restaurant has closed its doors for good.

According to a press release sent Saturday by its vice president and CFO Mark Tuttle, the fine-dining establishment’s final day of business was Friday.

“After 36 years, the Rattlesnake Club Restaurant will close permanently after June 28,” Tuttle wrote. “We are grateful for the support of our loyal customers over these many years. Most of all, we are grateful for the loyal service of our dedicated employees. These seasoned professionals’ focus on producing the finest food and outstanding customer service have been responsible for maintaining the restaurant’s reputation these many years since it opened in 1988.”

Tuttle blamed the closure on shifting trends and other economic factors.

“Changing patterns in dining habits, office occupancy and traffic have negatively impacted revenues since the Covid pandemic,” Tuttle added. “Private events, which had always been a pillar of the business, have not recovered.”

According to Tuttle, the restaurant’s workers were notified Saturday and offered a severance.

The restaurant opened in June 1988 in the Stroh River Place complex. In 2010, chef Jimmy Schmidt traded the Rattlesnake Club to the owner of the complex, the Stroh Cos.

Its menu featured regional, seasonal, and sustainably harvested dishes, including local game. It was known for its patio with stunning views of the Detroit River.

It was located at 300 River Place Dr., Detroit.