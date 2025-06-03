It’s like she disappeared

right out of the air.

She was about a block and a half away from the school when

she disappeared.

[Redacted] was in good spirits

the day before she disappeared.

Friends say it’s unlike her to disappear

for so long.

On the night she disappeared,

the 15-year-old attended a disco across the border in Donegal.

At the time she disappeared,

[Redacted] was only wearing a zip-up sweater, spandex pants,

athletic shoes and a plastic poncho.

[Redacted] said she kept in regular contact with her sister

until she disappeared.

The daughter of a missing flautist has said her mum was

“incredibly happy” before she disappeared

five days ago.

Officials said she was supposed to meet with someone

on the night she disappeared.

Police say [Redacted] forced [Redacted]’s three daughters to take a sleep aid

the night she disappeared

but one spit the medicine out and heard her mother and [Redacted] arguing.

Friends of [Redacted]’s reported her missing to San Bruno police

about a week after she disappeared.

The day she disappeared,

[Redacted] called out sick from her job as a letter carrier at the U.S. Postal Service.

Her body was discovered

a day after she disappeared.

Body of missing activist, 28, is found in an Ohio river

two months after she disappeared.

Two British men ‘forced’ a ‘fearful’ Latvian waitress into their car before

the woman disappeared.

The teenager, [Redacted], is said to have left her phone and suicide note at her home

the night she disappeared.

Woman’s suspected killer charged

2 years after she vanished;

remains still not found.

Body of missing woman found in Sydney community garden

four years after she disappeared there.

Police have launched a fresh large-scale search for murdered Bangor woman [Redacted],

at a former airfield site where she disappeared 14 years ago.

“We’re using the phrase, ‘It’s like

she vanished into thin air,’

but I want to say right here and now:

There’s no such thing,”

[Redacted]’s aunt [Redacted] told local media.

“Somebody knows something. It’s

impossible that nobody knows anything.”

Jeni De La O is a poet, storyteller, and freelance editor living in Detroit.