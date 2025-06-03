Audio By Carbonatix
It’s like she disappeared
right out of the air.
She was about a block and a half away from the school when
she disappeared.
[Redacted] was in good spirits
the day before she disappeared.
Friends say it’s unlike her to disappear
for so long.
On the night she disappeared,
the 15-year-old attended a disco across the border in Donegal.
At the time she disappeared,
[Redacted] was only wearing a zip-up sweater, spandex pants,
athletic shoes and a plastic poncho.
[Redacted] said she kept in regular contact with her sister
until she disappeared.
The daughter of a missing flautist has said her mum was
“incredibly happy” before she disappeared
five days ago.
Officials said she was supposed to meet with someone
on the night she disappeared.
Police say [Redacted] forced [Redacted]’s three daughters to take a sleep aid
the night she disappeared
but one spit the medicine out and heard her mother and [Redacted] arguing.
Friends of [Redacted]’s reported her missing to San Bruno police
about a week after she disappeared.
The day she disappeared,
[Redacted] called out sick from her job as a letter carrier at the U.S. Postal Service.
Her body was discovered
a day after she disappeared.
Body of missing activist, 28, is found in an Ohio river
two months after she disappeared.
Two British men ‘forced’ a ‘fearful’ Latvian waitress into their car before
the woman disappeared.
The teenager, [Redacted], is said to have left her phone and suicide note at her home
the night she disappeared.
Woman’s suspected killer charged
2 years after she vanished;
remains still not found.
Body of missing woman found in Sydney community garden
four years after she disappeared there.
Police have launched a fresh large-scale search for murdered Bangor woman [Redacted],
at a former airfield site where she disappeared 14 years ago.
“We’re using the phrase, ‘It’s like
she vanished into thin air,’
but I want to say right here and now:
There’s no such thing,”
[Redacted]’s aunt [Redacted] told local media.
“Somebody knows something. It’s
impossible that nobody knows anything.”
Jeni De La O is a poet, storyteller, and freelance editor living in Detroit.
