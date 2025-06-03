  1. Detroit Guides
Crossing

The 2025 Fiction Issue

By
Jun 3, 2025 at 1:00 am
Sherina Rodriguez-Sharpe is Ceferina’s daughter, the Chiis mom, a minister, writer and director, channeling ancestral rituals, and guiding liberatory art movements with her partner, Chace and a constellation of loved ones, to transform trauma into joy, healing and authentic power.

More of our 2025 Fiction Issue:

“Cottonwood Creek” by Nora Chapa Mendoza

“Fair Trade” by Aaron Foley

“The Colored Section (after Gary Simmons’ sculpture: Balcony Seating Only)” by La Shaun phoenix Moore

“In The Silence of the Ruins, We Speak” by Ackeem Salmon

“Thin Air” by Jeni De La O

“In th Mornings” by V Efua Prince

“More Than 1 Thing.” by Joel Fluent Greene

“Sacred” by Brittany Rogers

“Crossing” by Sherina Sharpe

“Smoking with Emmett Till” by Lucianna Putnam

“ancestry.com reveals i am 24% spaniard” by jassmine parks

“The Dream of a Passenger in Peril” by Joshua Thaddeus Rainer

“Séance” by Zig Zag Claybourne

“SECOND HAND SMOKE” by Satori Shakoor

“Untitled” by Lauren Williams

“The Cameras are Always Rolling Until…” by Natasha T Miller

“The New Detroit, circa 2115” by Kahn Santori Davison

“Where Dreams Gather Dust” by Na Forest Lim

The print edition of the 2025 Fiction Issue is set to publish June 25.

