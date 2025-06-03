  1. Detroit Guides
The Dream of a Passenger in Peril

The 2025 Fiction Issue

By
Jun 3, 2025 at 1:00 am
Image: “The Dream of a Passenger in Peril” by Joshua Thaddeus Rainer
Joshua Thaddeus Rainer is a native Detroit-based artist, instructor at the Birmingham Bloomfield Arts Center (BBAC), a 2024 International Studio and Curatorial Program (ISCP) artist-in-residence, and a graduate student at the Cranbrook Academy of Art.

More of our 2025 Fiction Issue:

“Cottonwood Creek” by Nora Chapa Mendoza

“Fair Trade” by Aaron Foley

“The Colored Section (after Gary Simmons’ sculpture: Balcony Seating Only)” by La Shaun phoenix Moore

“In The Silence of the Ruins, We Speak” by Ackeem Salmon

“Thin Air” by Jeni De La O

“In th Mornings” by V Efua Prince

“More Than 1 Thing.” by Joel Fluent Greene

“Sacred” by Brittany Rogers

“Crossing” by Sherina Sharpe

“Smoking with Emmett Till” by Lucianna Putnam

“ancestry.com reveals i am 24% spaniard” by jassmine parks

“The Dream of a Passenger in Peril” by Joshua Thaddeus Rainer

“Séance” by Zig Zag Claybourne

“SECOND HAND SMOKE” by Satori Shakoor

“Untitled” by Lauren Williams

“The Cameras are Always Rolling Until…” by Natasha T Miller

“The New Detroit, circa 2115” by Kahn Santori Davison

“Where Dreams Gather Dust” by Na Forest Lim

The print edition of the 2025 Fiction Issue is set to publish June 25.

