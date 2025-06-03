The Cameras are Always Rolling Until…

A black woman is abducted around enough cameras for the scene to

be considered a movie set.

They catch the teenage black boy selling

weed outside the gas station, they

miss the trans woman being set on fire at the pump.

A dilemma it is to be considered no

one and still be erased

to be murdered in a forest full of people and your death still

not make a sound.

To be taken from your home in broad daylight and

no one angle shows the direction you are

being deported in.

It’s funny how obsessed we are with

looking but no looking for.

How easy it is to be watched and not be seen.

How convenient it is for the lights to be on

For the cameras to roll

Until…

Natasha T Miller is a Detroit Native, Kresge fellow, World-renowned poet, author, and most recently the voice of the Ford and Michigan Central commercial.