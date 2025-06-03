The Cameras are Always Rolling Until…

Audio By Carbonatix
A black woman is abducted around enough cameras for the scene to
be considered a movie set.
They catch the teenage black boy selling
weed outside the gas station, they
miss the trans woman being set on fire at the pump.
A dilemma it is to be considered no
one and still be erased
to be murdered in a forest full of people and your death still
not make a sound.
To be taken from your home in broad daylight and
no one angle shows the direction you are
being deported in.
It’s funny how obsessed we are with
looking but no looking for.
How easy it is to be watched and not be seen.
How convenient it is for the lights to be on
For the cameras to roll
Until…
Natasha T Miller is a Detroit Native, Kresge fellow, World-renowned poet, author, and most recently the voice of the Ford and Michigan Central commercial.
The print edition of the 2025 Fiction Issue is set to publish June 25.