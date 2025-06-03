More Than 1 Thing.

1. While they protest in the streets

We clackin’ fans in the air

We Tamia and wobble

We strollin’ the farmers market

We playin’ spades in a covered porch

We bouncin’ Black babies on our knees

We smokin’ good with the neighbor

We laughin’ hard with our uncle

We head noddin’ each other

We makin’ love over Luther

We griot, we father

We lovin’ on our people

We online sharing light

We frolickin’ through the field

We makin’ beautiful art

We singin’ songs in the shower

We readin’ books been awaiting

We swayin’ along with the choir

We start the grill for our Mama

We make her salmon and shrimp

We only break when still

Till den, we livin’ abundant.

2. My people!-

The church's steeple-

This is no time for laughter-

Snark won’t save us

That Michelle meme won’t get us through

The Daily Show is irrelevant

SNL is corny

That Trump impersonation ain’t funny

Doom scrolling won’t prevent the impending

More poison ain’t the antidote for poison

Going back and forth with idiots ain’t it

That think piece won’t save the world

That protest song ain’t revolution

Harmonizing won’t stop the heil

Hope in humanity shrinks by the second

Self satisfaction ain’t sacrifice

Smug looks won’t smother the flames

Unfollowing celebrities isn’t the work

Posting stuff ain’t us collectively posting up

Dem pundits ain’t our saviors

Old opinions won’t move us forward

Black preachers could do better

But misplaced anger has no placement

Pointing the wrong way leads to lost

Standing by is sitting down

Taking a knee is subservient

Appealing to senses is nonsensical

Acting obtuse is a problem

Being a bitch ain’t an option

Loving thy neighbor ain’t always applicable

Lending sugar won’t lend you favor

Parlor tap dancing won’t spare your children

Lap dancing in the back won’t earn yo papers

Hating trans people ain’t protecting women

Mistreating black women is bad karma

White women don’t equal freedom

White men don’t come with an armor

Hating white folk ain’t the way

Excusing whiteness is no longer accepted

Calling just anyone an ally is dead

Denying allies don’t make collective

Intersectionality is a must

(Utilizing Google is an option)

Discounting our brothers ain’t the way

Rejecting a clubbed foot hurts the army

Ignoring trauma earns no stripes

Holding in won’t make you whole

Holding court won’t cure the sadness

A soulful sang won’t soothe a soul

Leaving this land won’t write the poem

This poem don’t shift the landscape.

This is a time of anger-

And there is only one answer-

Talkin’ round ain't working out

We have to take to the streets.

Joel Fluent Greene is an Emmy Award-winning poet, author, event curator, and educator born and based in Detroit.