More Than 1 Thing.

1. While they protest in the streets
We clackin’ fans in the air
We Tamia and wobble
We strollin’ the farmers market
We playin’ spades in a covered porch
We bouncin’ Black babies on our knees
We smokin’ good with the neighbor
We laughin’ hard with our uncle
We head noddin’ each other
We makin’ love over Luther
We griot, we father
We lovin’ on our people
We online sharing light
We frolickin’ through the field
We makin’ beautiful art
We singin’ songs in the shower
We readin’ books been awaiting
We swayin’ along with the choir
We start the grill for our Mama
We make her salmon and shrimp
We only break when still
Till den, we livin’ abundant.
2. My people!-
The church's steeple-
This is no time for laughter-
Snark won’t save us
That Michelle meme won’t get us through
The Daily Show is irrelevant
SNL is corny
That Trump impersonation ain’t funny
Doom scrolling won’t prevent the impending
More poison ain’t the antidote for poison
Going back and forth with idiots ain’t it
That think piece won’t save the world
That protest song ain’t revolution
Harmonizing won’t stop the heil
Hope in humanity shrinks by the second
Self satisfaction ain’t sacrifice
Smug looks won’t smother the flames
Unfollowing celebrities isn’t the work
Posting stuff ain’t us collectively posting up
Dem pundits ain’t our saviors
Old opinions won’t move us forward
Black preachers could do better
But misplaced anger has no placement
Pointing the wrong way leads to lost
Standing by is sitting down
Taking a knee is subservient
Appealing to senses is nonsensical
Acting obtuse is a problem
Being a bitch ain’t an option
Loving thy neighbor ain’t always applicable
Lending sugar won’t lend you favor
Parlor tap dancing won’t spare your children
Lap dancing in the back won’t earn yo papers
Hating trans people ain’t protecting women
Mistreating black women is bad karma
White women don’t equal freedom
White men don’t come with an armor
Hating white folk ain’t the way
Excusing whiteness is no longer accepted
Calling just anyone an ally is dead
Denying allies don’t make collective
Intersectionality is a must
(Utilizing Google is an option)
Discounting our brothers ain’t the way
Rejecting a clubbed foot hurts the army
Ignoring trauma earns no stripes
Holding in won’t make you whole
Holding court won’t cure the sadness
A soulful sang won’t soothe a soul
Leaving this land won’t write the poem
This poem don’t shift the landscape.
This is a time of anger-
And there is only one answer-
Talkin’ round ain't working out
We have to take to the streets.
Joel Fluent Greene is an Emmy Award-winning poet, author, event curator, and educator born and based in Detroit.
