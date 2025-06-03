jassmine parks is a poet, professor, and flowerchild currently obsessing over softening as a means to thrive & the sacred worlds black women build amongst each other as refuge.

More of our 2025 Fiction Issue:



“Cottonwood Creek” by Nora Chapa Mendoza



“Fair Trade” by Aaron Foley



“The Colored Section (after Gary Simmons’ sculpture: Balcony Seating Only)” by La Shaun phoenix Moore



“In The Silence of the Ruins, We Speak” by Ackeem Salmon



“Thin Air” by Jeni De La O



“In th Mornings” by V Efua Prince



“More Than 1 Thing.” by Joel Fluent Greene



“Sacred” by Brittany Rogers



“Crossing” by Sherina Sharpe



“Smoking with Emmett Till” by Lucianna Putnam



“ancestry.com reveals i am 24% spaniard” by jassmine parks



“The Dream of a Passenger in Peril” by Joshua Thaddeus Rainer



“Séance” by Zig Zag Claybourne



“SECOND HAND SMOKE” by Satori Shakoor



“Untitled” by Lauren Williams



“The Cameras are Always Rolling Until…” by Natasha T Miller



“The New Detroit, circa 2115” by Kahn Santori Davison



“Where Dreams Gather Dust” by Na Forest Lim

The print edition of the 2025 Fiction Issue is set to publish June 25.