New Detroit music: 10 artists to watch in 2023

• Brooklyn Queen talks Dr. Phil, new music, and transitioning from child star to teenage diva
• Stoop Lee is here to build up his peers
• Dreamy Americana duo Rose St. Germaine tease truth from classic Westerns
• Marv Won’s next battle is personal
• Muslim twins Aint Afraid are challenging and changing the musical landscape
• Rock band Checker is playing to win
• Problematic Black Hottie is Detroit nightlife’s empress of girl power
• Forged through friendship, Jack Droze & Lilahk will never not “Try”
• Harpist Ahya Simone breaks boundaries
• How Kaci the Model became Detroit’s biggest and brightest child star since Aaliyah
