New Detroit music: 10 artists to watch in 2023

From tween TikTok sensations to battle-hardened rappers, here are 10 acts to know

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 4:00 am

(From left) Aint Afraid, Rose St. Germaine, Checker, Brooklyn Queen, and Kaci the Model are some of our artists to watch in 2023. - Kahn Santori Davison, Anna Lysa, Joe Maroon, Kahn Santori Davison, Kahn Santori Davison
(From left) Aint Afraid, Rose St. Germaine, Checker, Brooklyn Queen, and Kaci the Model are some of our artists to watch in 2023.

Brooklyn Queen talks Dr. Phil, new music, and transitioning from child star to teenage diva

Stoop Lee is here to build up his peers

• Dreamy Americana duo Rose St. Germaine tease truth from classic Westerns

Marv Won’s next battle is personal

• Muslim twins Aint Afraid are challenging and changing the musical landscape

• Rock band Checker is playing to win

Problematic Black Hottie is Detroit nightlife’s empress of girl power

• Forged through friendship, Jack Droze & Lilahk will never not “Try”

• Harpist Ahya Simone breaks boundaries

• How Kaci the Model became Detroit’s biggest and brightest child star since Aaliyah

