You can strip for a good cause at Cupid’s Undie Run in Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Runners bare it all for Cupid’s Undie Run in Detroit.

Registration has opened for the Detroit stop of Cupid’s Undie Run, the national charity event that sees participants strip down to their underwear to help raise money for neurofibromatosis research.

The Detroit event will be held from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Participants will meet at downtown’s Tin Roof bar to loosen up with some drinks before braving the cold for a mile-ish run and returning to the Tin Roof for a dance party.

You can register for the event or donate at my.cupids.org.

Neurofibromatosis, or NF, is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. Funds raised will be used for research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

You can see photos from last year’s Cupid’s Undie Run in Detroit below.

