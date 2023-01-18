You can strip for a good cause at Cupid’s Undie Run in Detroit

The charity event, which raises money for neurofibromatosis research, returns in February

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge Runners bare it all for Cupid’s Undie Run in Detroit. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Runners bare it all for Cupid’s Undie Run in Detroit.

Registration has opened for the Detroit stop of Cupid’s Undie Run, the national charity event that sees participants strip down to their underwear to help raise money for neurofibromatosis research.

The Detroit event will be held from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Participants will meet at downtown’s Tin Roof bar to loosen up with some drinks before braving the cold for a mile-ish run and returning to the Tin Roof for a dance party.

You can register for the event or donate at my.cupids.org.

Neurofibromatosis, or NF, is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. Funds raised will be used for research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

You can see photos from last year’s Cupid’s Undie Run in Detroit below.

Slideshow

All the nearly naked people we saw during Cupid's Undie Run Detroit 2022

Location Details

Tin Roof - Detroit

47 E Adams Ave, Detroit MI 48226 Greater Detroit Area

2 events 2 articles

Tags:

Newsletters

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

