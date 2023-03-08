You can see ‘New York Times’ bestselling author Jason Reynolds in Detroit for free

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Author Jason Reynolds.

Writer, storyteller, and teacher Jason Reynolds is coming to Detroit to talk about Black wisdom and building more equitable communities.

Beyond being fine as hell, you may know him as the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author behind Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, All American Boys (with Brendan Kiely), and Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You (with Ibram X. Kendi).

Or not, and that’s OK.

Reynolds will be in conversation with Urban Consulate host Orlando P. Bailey at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at Detroit’s Garden Theatre. Tickets to the event are free and online registration is advised.

The evening will also include the premiere of Urban Consulate: In Session, a new collection of recorded wisdom from creative minds like jessica Care moore, Devita Davison, Shari Davis, Dr. Craig Wilkins, Darnell Adams, and Bailey, with guest appearances by Yodit Mesfin Johnson and Candice Fortman.

Source Booksellers will be onsite for book sales and signings.

Reynolds has made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS Sunday Morning, Good Morning America, and various media outlets, and is the recipient of an NAACP Image Award and multiple Coretta Scott King honors.

For more information, see urbanconsulate.com/jasonreynolds.

