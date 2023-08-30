We finally have a release date for ‘BMF’ Season 3

click to enlarge Courtesy of Starz BMF will return on March 1, 2024.

Detroit’s Black Mafia Family is coming back to Starz for a third season on March 1.

We’ve known the wildly popular BMF series about Detroit druglords Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory was renewed for a third season since January, but the release date was finally announced Wednesday.

Season 3 kicks off in the early 1990s when Big Meech moved to Atlanta to continue building the BMF empire.

In a social media post announcing the release date, Lil Meech, aka Demetrius Flenory Jr., who plays his father in the series, says “Don’t miss Season 3. We get better and better every season,” after repeatedly being asked when the show is coming back on.

Starz also dropped a teaser trailer that included the return of BMF along with new seasons of Power Book IV: Force on Sept. 1, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Dec. 1.

Heard y’all was looking for us. #BMF season 3 premieres March 1, 2024 on @Starz. pic.twitter.com/YLRQuzMKXD — BMF (@bmfstarz) August 30, 2023

