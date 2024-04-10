  1. Arts & Culture
Video: Twiztid’s Paul ‘Monoxide’ Methric talks Astronomicon 7

The pop culture convention returns to Livonia’s Burton Manor to celebrate its 7th year

By
Apr 10, 2024 at 2:30 pm
Paul “Monoxide” Methric at Astronomicon.
Paul “Monoxide” Methric at Astronomicon. Josh Justice
Astronomicon is back. Hosted by Detroit hip-hop horrorcore duo Twiztid, the pop culture convention returns to Livonia’s Burton Manor to celebrate its 7th year. This year’s event will be headlined by Michael Rooker of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead fame, and will feature many other special celebrity guests, including voice actors Billy West (Futurama) and Rodger Bumpass (SpongeBob SquarePants), Power Rangers stars David Yost and Walter E. Jones, wrestlers Mick Foley and Kurt Angle, and many more. The convention will also host cosplay contests, concerts featuring the Majik Ninja Entertainment roster, vendors, and other events.

We sat down with Paul “Monoxide” Methric to talk about the convention, touring, his solo album, and more. (Note: Both Skeet and Tony Todd have dropped out.)

Astronomicon 7 is April 12-14. See astronomicon.com for the full schedule.

Event Details
Astronomicon 7

Astronomicon 7

Fri., April 12, 5-10 p.m., Sat., April 13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., April 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Burton Manor 27777 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia Detroit

