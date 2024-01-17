The Vintage Electronics Expo returns to the Southfield Pavilion on Saturday

Courtesy photo Vendors set up shop at Southfield’s Vintage Electronics Expo.

Retro gear is having a bit of a moment. The Vintage Electronics Expo claims to be the largest vintage gear expo in the U.S. and last year moved its annual gathering to the larger Southfield Pavilion, where it’s set to return this Saturday. Organizers say that they have seen an influx of younger attendees in recent years who are drawn to the equipment as vinyl record sales have increased steadily over the past decade or so, and add that old radios can be retrofitted with auxiliary inputs for Bluetooth technology and other modern updates. Others simply like to use beautiful vintage radios from the 1930s-40s as indoor decor, or repurpose console cabinets from the 1940s-50s as storage. This year’s event is set to feature silent auctions, a presentation on stereo repair, and DJ Del Villareal will be spinning records throughout the day.

Event Details Vintage Electronics Expo Sat., Jan. 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Southfield Pavilion 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield Oakland County

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter