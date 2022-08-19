Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The Gucci Detroit store is finally open

The luxury brand gets its soft opening Friday following Twitter debacle

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge Detroit Gucci. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Detroit Gucci.

Last month Metro Times reported on a photo of a homeless man sleeping in front of the future downtown Detroit Gucci store going viral on Facebook. It prompted a tone-deaf response from an apparently unofficial Gucci Detroit Twitter account about potential robberies and beefed-up security. A spokesperson for the real Gucci then contacted Metro Times directly to tell us the account was not authentic and they later had it deleted.

Now it seems the dust has settled as Gucci Detroit has its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 19 at 1274 Library St.

Detroit poet jessica Care moore tells Metro Times she was commissioned by Gucci to write a poem for the store called “We Wear the Working Day” inspired by the city’s contributions to fashion. A stanza from the piece was painted on the side of the Siren Hotel, a block down from Gucci Detroit as part of the shop’s opening. She posted a sneak peek of the mural on Instagram Wednesday.

“We (Detroit) are the flyest of the fly when it comes to clothes,” the poet tells us. “We are trendsetters. People look at us, how we dress, how we wear our minks to the ground and our gators and they copy us.”

While others may be skeptical of the luxury brand coming to Detroit, Care moore says the brand’s community partners actually want to invest in the city.

“Any outsider that opens a store in Detroit, I give them the side eye, but I love the community engagement,” she says. “It’s definitely not about the brand. They want to invest in the city, otherwise, I wouldn’t do it. And I would like more stores to actually be in Detroit. Detroit is a fashionable ass city and we deserve fly-ass designer stores.”

click to enlarge jessica Care moore's poem on the side of Siren Hotel, a block away from the Gucci store. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
jessica Care moore's poem on the side of Siren Hotel, a block away from the Gucci store.

We dig that Gucci is recognizing Detroit’s cultural contributions and partnering with local creatives. The brand previously collaborated with Tommey Walker, founder of clothing brand Detroit Vs. Everybody for a limited run of t-shirts that benefited local non-profits.

But there's still a part of us that can't stop thinking about that viral photo — a painfully clear metaphor for the city's gentrification with those seen as less valuable being pushed out in favor of high-end shops that do not serve them.

Does the average Detroiter really care about Gucci, or are they more concerned with rising housing costs and flooding basements?

The homeless man in the Detroit Gucci doorway may have found another place to sleep, but we cannot pretend his juxtaposition doesn’t echo the struggle between New Detroit and longtime residents to coexist in this tired downtown "comeback" story.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Trending

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

By Lee DeVito

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday

By Randiah Camille Green

We love the giant slide, but it is a screaming metal death trap.

‘Daron, Daron Colbert’ spotlights Delray actor and his Detroit neighborhood

By George Elkind

A still from “Daron, Daron Colbert,” set in Southwest Detroit.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 17-23)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

By Lee DeVito

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

‘Emily the Criminal’ is a crackling Millennial revenge tale that discards societal lies for an escape hatch

By Eileen G'Sell

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 17-23)

By Rob Brezsny

‘Daron, Daron Colbert’ spotlights Delray actor and his Detroit neighborhood

By George Elkind

A still from “Daron, Daron Colbert,” set in Southwest Detroit.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us