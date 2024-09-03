The Funky Ferndale Art Fair returns this month with edgy art and unique activities

Eccentric art created by over 140 artists from across the country will be on display later this month at the 20th annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair. The award-winning juried show will take place on the streets of downtown Ferndale from Sept. 20-22, coinciding with Ferndale’s DIY Street Fair.

The Funky Ferndale Art Fair will feature a diverse range of art mediums, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, mixed media, fiber, clay, and more.

“We’re looking for artists that push the boundaries and are not afraid of making a point with their art,” organizer Mark Loeb said in a press release. “I would say that half of our shoppers are traditional art fair buyers looking for something a little different. The other half, I call art lovers that did not realize that they loved art. These are people that may have been turned off by traditional images and stuffy museums.”

This year’s creativity will include metal creatures by Joseph Lamontagne, glass robots by glass blower Ian Zapico, wood-crafted curmudgeon characters by Liz Martinez, clothing made with photos of Detroit, and more.

One highlight of this year’s Ferndale art event will be “Making Art From Junk,” a unique activity that everyone can participate in. Local artist Dale Teachout, who creates art from trash, will help attendees create their own accessories such as glasses, hats, belts, or other one-of-a-kind items. People can also pick a pair of sunglasses or bring their own and personalize them with paint pens and adhesive rhinestones.

The Detroit Institute of Arts will be on site leading special art-making projects, including wrist and ankle rattles like those used in Native American dancing. Authors Row will also return this year, featuring a dozen local authors and their books for children and young adults.

The Funky Ferndale Art Fair happens on Nine Mile Road, west of Woodward Avenue, while the DIY Street Fair takes place on Nine Mile, east of Woodward Ave. Musical performances will be on the stage at Nine Mile and Allen, featuring jazz duo Sheila Landis and Rick Matle, the Electric Guitar Orchestra, guitarist-singer Mark Reitenga, Tap Dance Detroit, Silver Strings Dulcimer, and more.

For more information, visit funkyferndaleartfair.com.