Michigan Renaissance Festival’s Viking Invasion event returns Labor Day weekend

If you don’t have Labor Day Weekend plans yet, this may be your lucky day.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is bringing back its three-day Viking Invasion event from Saturday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 2. Attendees of all ages are encouraged to wear Viking-themed attire and enjoy a variety of competitions, live entertainment, and activities.

The event will feature several contests, including the Whisker Wars Competition, where Mark Byrnes, the reigning champion, will judge beards and mustaches. There will also be a tattoo competition and an ax-throwing competition.

New to this year’s event is a Dog Lure Course, located on the castle lawn, where pet owners can see how quickly their dogs can navigate the course, offering a fun way for pets to be part of the festivities.

For the kids, the festival is offering the Children’s Realm, an area where they can craft magic wands with Fairies, participate in a Pie Eating Contest, and compete in a Kids Costume Contest dressed in Viking attire.

This weekend also marks the last chance to vote in the Mural, Fairy House, and Garden Competition.

Additionally, entertainment will be happening on 17 stages, as well as live armored jousting at the joust field. For people who want a more personal experience, there will be a Joust Brunch with lunch served in the shade alongside a view of the matches.

Other performances include comedy acts like the Washing Well Wenches and music by Tartanic and Pictus.

For more information on admission and daily events, see www.michrenfest.com.