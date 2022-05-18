Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival brings laughs to Hamtramck

Staff pick

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 10:58 am

click to enlarge Marcella Arguello will host this year’s Detroit Women of Comedy Festival. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Marcella Arguello will host this year’s Detroit Women of Comedy Festival.

If you’re down for a good chuckle, the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival is happening this weekend at Planet Ant Theatre and The Independent Comedy Club in Hamtramck. The mission of the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival is to use comedy to amplify the voices of marginalized voices. The festival will feature a variety of acts across the spectrum of comedic stylings including improv, sketch, and stand-up. There will also be a live podcast recording of the Dead Waves podcast on Saturday. Marcella Arguello, a California-based comedienne and host of the Women Crush weekly showcase at Hollywood’s Improv Lab, serves as the headliner for this year’s festival.

The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival takes place Friday, May 20-Saturday, May 21 at Planet Ant Theatre; 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck. Tickets start at $10 and are available online at planetant.com/dwcf-tickets. See website for full schedule.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the Technicians we saw at Tech N9ne's 'The Asin9ne Tour' stop in Detroit

Everything we saw at Tech N9ne’s ‘The Asin9ne Tour’ stop in Detroit
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022

All the cosplayers and comic book fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022
This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District
Fans at Detroit's Space Dive event on Friday.

All the ‘Star Wars’ fans we saw celebrating May the Fourth in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the Technicians we saw at Tech N9ne's 'The Asin9ne Tour' stop in Detroit

Everything we saw at Tech N9ne’s ‘The Asin9ne Tour’ stop in Detroit
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022

All the cosplayers and comic book fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022
This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District
Fans at Detroit's Space Dive event on Friday.

All the ‘Star Wars’ fans we saw celebrating May the Fourth in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the Technicians we saw at Tech N9ne's 'The Asin9ne Tour' stop in Detroit

Everything we saw at Tech N9ne’s ‘The Asin9ne Tour’ stop in Detroit
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022

All the cosplayers and comic book fans we saw at Motor City Comic Con 2022
This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District

This $525K home is a mini castle in Detroit’s University District
Fans at Detroit's Space Dive event on Friday.

All the ‘Star Wars’ fans we saw celebrating May the Fourth in Detroit

Trending

A rotation of 75 food trucks starts serving in downtown Detroit on Monday

By Randiah Camille Green

Downtown Street Eats starts Monday, May 16.

Dominique Morisseau’s ‘Detroit ’67’ will make you cry, laugh, and want to sing

By Randiah Camille Green

Carollete Phillips as Chelle in Detroit '67.

Bruce Campbell’s BruceFest at Detroit’s Masonic Temple has been canceled

By Randiah Camille Green

Bruce Campbell.

Free Will Astrology (May 18-24)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Also in Arts & Culture

The Motown Witch talks upcoming Detroit Hoodoo Festival and the contradictory nature of magic

By Randiah Camille Green

The Motown Witch talks upcoming Detroit Hoodoo Festival and the contradictory nature of magic

Free Will Astrology (May 18-24)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

‘Lux Æterna’ explores ideas of gender, power, and spectatorship on a witchy midnight movie film set

By George Elkind

There’s a lot at stake in Gaspar Noé’s Lux Æterna, but the provocateur largely resigns himself.

Bruce Campbell’s BruceFest at Detroit’s Masonic Temple has been canceled

By Randiah Camille Green

Bruce Campbell.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us