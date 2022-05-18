The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival brings laughs to Hamtramck

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Marcella Arguello will host this year’s Detroit Women of Comedy Festival.

If you’re down for a good chuckle, the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival is happening this weekend at Planet Ant Theatre and The Independent Comedy Club in Hamtramck. The mission of the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival is to use comedy to amplify the voices of marginalized voices. The festival will feature a variety of acts across the spectrum of comedic stylings including improv, sketch, and stand-up. There will also be a live podcast recording of the Dead Waves podcast on Saturday. Marcella Arguello, a California-based comedienne and host of the Women Crush weekly showcase at Hollywood’s Improv Lab, serves as the headliner for this year’s festival.

The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival takes place Friday, May 20-Saturday, May 21 at Planet Ant Theatre; 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck. Tickets start at $10 and are available online at planetant.com/dwcf-tickets. See website for full schedule.

