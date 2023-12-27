Rashida Tlaib to read her children’s book at Detroit bookstore

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The cover of Mama in Congress.

If you want your kid to hear stories of empowering women, or even just an excuse to check out an awesome new-ish bookstore and meet Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, this is your chance. Next Chapter Books, which opened on Detroit’s east side in September, is hosting a children’s storytime with Tlaib and her son Adam. The U.S. Representatives from Detroit will be reading Mama in Congress, her children’s picture book that tells the story of one of the first Muslim women elected to the House of Representatives and her family. Tlaib is also the only Palestinian in Congress. The bookstore, which hosts a children’s story time every Saturday morning, says the upcoming event will be “perfect for readers of books that celebrate trailblazing women and social activists as well as those looking for an introduction to civic engagement and how government works.” Anyone interested in attending can RSVP at nextchapterbkstore.com.

