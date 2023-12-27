Rashida Tlaib to read her children’s book at Detroit bookstore

Next Chapter Books is hosting a children’s storytime with Tlaib and her son Adam

Wed, Dec 27, 2023 at 11:05 am

click to enlarge The cover of Mama in Congress. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The cover of Mama in Congress.

If you want your kid to hear stories of empowering women, or even just an excuse to check out an awesome new-ish bookstore and meet Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, this is your chance. Next Chapter Books, which opened on Detroit’s east side in September, is hosting a children’s storytime with Tlaib and her son Adam. The U.S. Representatives from Detroit will be reading Mama in Congress, her children’s picture book that tells the story of one of the first Muslim women elected to the House of Representatives and her family. Tlaib is also the only Palestinian in Congress. The bookstore, which hosts a children’s story time every Saturday morning, says the upcoming event will be “perfect for readers of books that celebrate trailblazing women and social activists as well as those looking for an introduction to civic engagement and how government works.” Anyone interested in attending can RSVP at nextchapterbkstore.com.

Event Details
Storytime with Rashida and Adam Tlaib

Storytime with Rashida and Adam Tlaib

Sat., Dec. 30, 10-11 a.m.

Next Chapter Books 16555 E Warren Ave, Detroit Detroit

