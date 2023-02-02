‘Pawn Stars’ will film upcoming season in Detroit and Ann Arbor

Just be prepared to be told ‘That’s the best I can do’

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 7:54 am

click to enlarge The Pawn Stars. - History Channel
History Channel
The Pawn Stars.

Pawn Stars, a popular History Channel reality show centered around on some very large men behind a counter telling customers how cool and rare a family heirloom is, only to lowball them into an oblivion because “Hey, that’s the best best I can do,” is coming to Detroit.

“Rick, Corey and Chumlee are crossing the country and coming to a city near you!” says a Facebook post from the show. According to the post, Pawn Stars Do America will film Season 2 of the new spinoff in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and 13 other cities around the country.

“For the first time, the ‘Pawn Stars’ are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects,” says the website.

No exact dates were listed, but anyone interested in pawning their stuff on the show should email [email protected] for more information.

A version of this article was originally published by our sister paper, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

