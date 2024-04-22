Palmer Park celebrates Earth Day with Art in the Trees

To celebrate Earth Day, Detroit’s Palmer Park is hosting its inaugural “Art in the Trees” event, which will feature large art installations and solo musicians throughout the park’s 70-acre Witherell Woods. Some of the art to be showcased was made out of recycled trash and natural elements, created by local artists including Donald Calloway, Tim Burke, Dale Teachout, Dick Druger, Cheryl English, and Kelly O’Neill. Most of the pieces will be for sale at the upcoming Palmer Park Art Fair from June 1-2. Along with the one-day-only art and music show, a big piece of the Earth Day celebration will be a spring clean-up. Community members will have the opportunity to help by picking up trash, weeding, sweeping, and raking. For volunteers, the nonprofit People for Palmer Park will provide gloves, trash bags, tools, and hand sanitizer. Since the event is family-friendly, there will also be many activities for children to enjoy, including the Aziza Fairy Forest Trash and Treasure Hunt. For this, local youth can sign up to search for prizes around the park while helping with trash pick-up. The day-long community celebration will also include face painting, flower giveaways, recycling education, refreshments, and more. Neighborhood groups and community members can sign up to volunteer at palmerparkearthday2024.eventbrite.com
