Online auction for one-of-a-kind hard hats painted by three Detroit artists will benefit local youth organizations

Hard hats for charity? Sure, why not?

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 10:32 am

The hardhats painted by Phillip Simpson, Eric "El Cappy" Lowry, and Mike Han will benefit Downtown Boxing Gym, The Konnection, and Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan.
Brad Ziegler Photography/ Courtesy photo
The hardhats painted by Phillip Simpson, Eric “El Cappy” Lowry, and Mike Han will benefit Downtown Boxing Gym, The Konnection, and Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan.

This week we have a three-for-one as Detroit artists Phillip Simpson, Eric “El Cappy” Lowry, and Mike Han all have new one-of-a-kind pieces for sale.

The new works are painted on hard hats, which we would never have expected, but it’s part of a charity fundraising auction, so it’s cool. The artists partnered with Sachse Construction for the “Hard Hats For Detroit” fundraiser and the proceeds from each artwork will benefit a local nonprofit youth organization. Bidding in the online auction opened on Nov. 1 and will close on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Proceeds from El Cappy’s hat will benefit the Downtown Boxing Gym, a free after-school program for students ages 8-18. The Detroit-based sneaker designer and pop-culture artist used book and magazine clippings to create a pattern with imagery of boxing, Detroit, and youth. At the time of publishing, the bidding on El Cappy’s hat is at $650. El Cappy has previously worked with Shinola, Stella McCartney, and Nike, among others.

“It’s an honor to support the work at the Downtown Boxing Gym,” the artist said in a statement. “While boxing is the hook, the program supports students academically and creatively. It’s a program all students should be able to access.”

The gym was founded in 2005 on Detroit’s eastside and helps students with literacy, art, athletics, and other skills.

Simpson’s hat is decorated with his signature smiles from his lifestyle brand SMILE. The brightly colored smiley faces have become synonymous with Simpson’s work whether it’s a mural or smaller-scale painting. His piece will benefit The Konnection, a Detroit-based after-school program that focuses on helping students improve their attendance.

The program works primarily with middle and high school students in underserved communities, providing them with basic needs, mentorship, field trips, and career exploration to keep them engaged and excited about learning. His Rocket Mortgage piece in downtown Detroit that covered Robert Wyland’s whale mural may have been destroyed by a storm, but in true Phil Simpson fashion, he kept smiling and didn’t let it get him down. He recently covered the basketball courts at Stoepel Park (off Evergreen and West Outer Drive) with his smiles in partnership with Project Backboard and Lunchables.

Finally, Mike Han’s piece is painted with his graffiti designs inspired by his Korean heritage, Keith Haring, and street art. Han’s piece will benefit Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan. This nonprofit offers financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship classes for people ages 5-25. Han’s design work has been featured in collaborations with Leon Speakers, Haddy, Mothfire Brewing, and more. During the Detroit Month of Design in September, he debuted pieces painted on salvaged Minoru Yamasaki and Albert Kahn blueprints.

“I wish I had the opportunity to attend a Junior Achievement financial literacy program when I was starting my career,” Han said. “It’s so important for artists, and really anyone, to understand money and business and it’s rewarding to support an organization that provides this programming to creative students.”

Where to buy the work: Bidding on the Hard Hats for Detroit pieces is open until Dec. 8 online via Sachse Construction.

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
