  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts

‘New Name. New Era’: Michigan Theater Foundation reintroduces itself as Marquee Arts

Plus, the Cinteopia Film Festival is returning after a 5-year hiatus to highlight underrepresented filmmakers

By
Apr 12, 2024 at 3:22 pm
The organization that runs Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater and State Theatre has renamed itself Marquee Arts.
The organization that runs Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater and State Theatre has renamed itself Marquee Arts. Shutterstock
Share on Nextdoor

The Michigan Theater Foundation, established in 1979, initially focused on preserving Ann Arbor’s historic Michigan Theater as a hub for fine arts and cinema. Over time, however, the organization has widely expanded its arts programming, even contributing to the preservation of the neighboring State Theatre in 2014.

Now, to better represent its diverse community engagement, the organization is rebranding with a new nonprofit corporation name: Marquee Arts.

While the organization’s mission as well as the names of the theaters will remain unchanged, the new name sparks a fresh chapter marked by a revamped website, an enhanced digital presence, a new visual identity, and further programming.

Marquee Arts is kicking off its new era by announcing the return of the Cinetopia Film Festival, which will take place from June 13-23 after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 11-day event remains committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, spotlighting the voices of underrepresented filmmakers.

The festival lineup promises a blend of narrative and documentary films across various genres showcasing unique world experiences, emphasizing the organization’s overall mission looking forward.

“Marquee Arts envisions a future where the arts are not just a form of entertainment but a catalyst for positive change and community building,” states a press release. “The organization aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of Ann Arbor, by fostering creativity, supporting emerging artists, and creating spaces that inspire dialogue and connection.”

More information and tickets for the Cinetopia Film Festival are available at marquee-arts.org.

Slideshow

A first look at ‘Little Village’ arts hub in Detroit’s East Village neighborhood

‘It Takes A Village’ Skate ParkBeside The Shepherd and the sculpture park is a skate park designed by Tony Hawk and McArthur Binion. It was one of the first completed installations of Little Village, so it is the piece that has gotten the most use so far.
ALEO DetroitInside The Shepherd’s former rectory is a bed and breakfast coined ALEO, offering a beautiful interior covered in work by local artists. The six guest suites are meant for artists visiting Detroit from out of town who want to be at the center of the city’s creative community. McArthur Binion FoundationALEO’s third floor serves as the headquarters for the nonprofit organization Modern Ancient Brown, which provides residencies, mentorship, and resources to local BIPOC artists and writers. One artist resident a year will have a full private apartment in ALEO to live and work at during their time in the program. Little Village LibraryOn the other side of the building, in the former church’s beautiful main space, there will be a library curated by Asmaa Walton of Black Arts Library. Available books will include artist monographs, exhibition catalogs, and research materials focused on artists of color who have made contributions to the arts in Michigan. The area includes tables and chairs to sit and read at with a group, as well as former confessionals turned personal workspaces. In the near future, Black Arts Library has plans to also open a standalone community bookstore in the East Village neighborhood, which will be its first-ever brick-and-mortar. Art & Music in the former church’s naveApart from the Little Village library, the central nave and adjacent transept of the space feature two gallery spaces that will display rotating artworks. Each entrance/exit of the galleries serves as its own sort of frame to view the intricate architecture in the building. Additionally, the church’s former altar will serve as a stage for big events, with seating at the lower level, as well as above the main gallery. Charles McGee Legacy Park The theme of the Shepherd’s grand opening will be “Charles McGee: Time Is Now,” honoring the late Detroit artist, in collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Arts Detroit. Outside of the building is a Charles McGee Legacy Park, which features sculptures inspired by McGee’s work. Inside the Shepherd’s gallery spaces is the work that the sculptures were based on, which will be displayed for the grand opening and throughout the following month. ‘It Takes A Village’ Skate ParkBeside The Shepherd and the sculpture park is a skate park designed by Tony Hawk and McArthur Binion. It was one of the first completed installations of Little Village, so it is the piece that has gotten the most use so far.
Click to View 17 slides
laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Two Ypsilanti-based women open accessible space for local artists to grow and connect

By Layla McMurtrie

Two Ypsilanti-based women open accessible space for local artists to grow and connect

Ivan Montoya ponders how the past informs the present in ‘Sonde{a}r’

By Randiah Camille Green

Ivan Montoya.

Video: Twiztid’s Paul ‘Monoxide’ Methric talks Astronomicon 7

By Josh Justice

Cosplayers attend Astronomicon

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe