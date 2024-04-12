‘New Name. New Era’: Michigan Theater Foundation reintroduces itself as Marquee Arts

The Michigan Theater Foundation, established in 1979, initially focused on preserving Ann Arbor’s historic Michigan Theater as a hub for fine arts and cinema. Over time, however, the organization has widely expanded its arts programming, even contributing to the preservation of the neighboring State Theatre in 2014.

Now, to better represent its diverse community engagement, the organization is rebranding with a new nonprofit corporation name: Marquee Arts.

While the organization’s mission as well as the names of the theaters will remain unchanged, the new name sparks a fresh chapter marked by a revamped website, an enhanced digital presence, a new visual identity, and further programming.

Marquee Arts is kicking off its new era by announcing the return of the Cinetopia Film Festival, which will take place from June 13-23 after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 11-day event remains committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, spotlighting the voices of underrepresented filmmakers.

The festival lineup promises a blend of narrative and documentary films across various genres showcasing unique world experiences, emphasizing the organization’s overall mission looking forward.

“Marquee Arts envisions a future where the arts are not just a form of entertainment but a catalyst for positive change and community building,” states a press release. “The organization aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of Ann Arbor, by fostering creativity, supporting emerging artists, and creating spaces that inspire dialogue and connection.”

More information and tickets for the Cinetopia Film Festival are available at marquee-arts.org.