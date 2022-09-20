Michigan-based Lover’s Lane adult store chain spreads into Ohio after acquiring Ambiance

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Adult store chains Lover's Lane and Ambiance found success by bringing adult stores to suburban strip malls.

Michigan’s Lover’s Lane chain of sex toy shops is spreading the love to Ohio after the Plymouth-based company acquired Cleveland-based Ambiance last year.

According to a press release from Lover’s Lane, over the past nine months all of Ambiance’s seven retail stores have now been “rebranded, renovated, and converted into Lover’s Lane’s signature boutique style.”

“Our organization has looked at Ambiance as a viable and desirable acquisition at various times throughout our 30-year history and it is quite rewarding that the timing was finally right to make it happen.” co-founder Michael Allmond said in the release. “We are really looking forward to serving the Ohio marketplace like never before.”

Plymouth-based Lover’s Lane was founded in 1992. According to our sister paper Cleveland Scene, Ambiance was founded in Ohio in 1981 by Henry Keiluhn, a Scene music writer turned audio salesman, and Jennifer Downey, a stock trader who was moonlighting as a model.

Keiluhn had started hosting home sex toy parties after reading about them in a tabloid, and met when Downey he needed a swimsuit model for a brochure. The two became partners in both business and romance, and set out to make Ambiance a safe strip mall chain that would appeal to suburban moms.

“We are excited because there are consistencies in our business models,” Downey said in a press release last year announcing that Ambiance had been sold to Lover’s Lane. “Lover’s Lane sells similar items such as gift lotions and massage oils for couples, doesn’t sell X-rated videos, and their stores are located in suburban shopping centers like all of our stores. Their sales staff also works to provide the romantic resources for people to find the products they want and need to enhance their romance and love lives.”

Downey added, “For 40 years and multiple generations of customers, we helped couples connect, love, and support each other. We know that when they do that, it teaches their children what a loving relationship looks like and we expect Lover’s Lane to carry on with our philosophy.”

Lover’s Lane now has nearly 40 stores across the Midwest, including stores in Illinois and Indiana. More information is available at loverslane.com.

