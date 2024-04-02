  1. Arts & Culture
M1 Concourse’s first Cars & Coffee of the year is this weekend

The first event of the season features Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury models of all eras

By
Apr 2, 2024 at 9:00 am
Cars & Coffee at Pontiac’s M1 Concourse.
Cars & Coffee at Pontiac’s M1 Concourse. Courtesy photo
If you love cars, caffeine, and not spending any money, this event’s for you. Pontiac’s M1 Concourse is kicking off its 2024 season with its popular Cars & Coffee event featuring Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury models of all eras, though all other classic, collector, and special interest vehicles are welcome as well. “The first M1 Cars & Coffee of the year is always a much-anticipated event with the pent-up desire to kick off the outdoor car show season for most enthusiasts,” said M1 CEO Tim McGrane. “Last year our Ford, Lincoln and Mercury themed event was one of the largest so the two combined, along with owners of other classic and collector cars, to make for a great way to kick off the M1 event year and also introduce new visitors to M1 Concourse.” The 87-acre automotive enthusiast’s paradise features a 28,000-square-foot event complex, a 1.5-mile closed track, and 255 private garages. Did we mention that the event is free and open to the public? Registration ahead of time is encouraged, which will grant attendees a QR code for easy access to the site.

Event Details
M1 Concourse Cars & Coffee - Ford, Lincoln & Mercury

Sat., April 6, 8-11 a.m.

M1 Concourse 1 Concourse Drive, Pontiac Oakland County

Free
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

