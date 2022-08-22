Lil Nas X moves Detroit shows to Fox Theatre due to demand

click to enlarge Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock Lil Nas X.

If you missed your chance to get tickets for Lil' Nas X's first-ever tour that kicks off in Detroit next month, you now have a chance to score some to the sold-out shows.

Due to popular demand, the rapper's "Long Live Montero" tour has moved from Detroit's Fillmore theater to the larger Fox Theatre, and there are now more tickets available for sale.

Lil Nas X announced the tour back in April, with the first date scheduled for Detroit on Sept. 6. Additional tour dates were added after the "Industry Baby" singer's tour sold out during the concert pre-sale. A second date was added to Detroit on Sept. 7.

Fans who purchased tickets for the show at the Fillmore will receive and email with updates in regards to their tickets.

Those looking to purchase tickets can do so at noon, Monday, Aug. 22, on ticketmaster.com, prices start at $49.95.

