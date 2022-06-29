Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Lake Superior is trending on Twitter for defending women’s rights with savage clap-backs

You know it’s a shame when the social account for a lake has more sense than the U.S. Supreme Court

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge Lake Superior has proved it's the superior Great Lake. - TRAVIS J. CAMP/SHUTTERSTOCK
Travis J. Camp/Shutterstock
Lake Superior has proved it's the superior Great Lake.

Lake Superior is the greatest lake of all time, according to its Twitter account, and we’re gonna have to agree after the lake (or whoever runs the account) tweeted in support of womens' rights last week.

“This lake vehemently stands with women having the right to choose,” the lake's account tweeted.

Now "Lake Superior" is trending on Twitter, and the above post has garnered over 100,000 likes and more than 12,000 retweets.

Of course, Michiganders already knew the Great Lakes were awesome, but now the Twitterverse knows that Lake Superior is, in fact, superior — although we have to shake our heads knowing that a damn lake has more sense than the U.S. Supreme Court. Kudos to whoever runs Lake Superior’s Twitter.

The lake’s Twitter account has always had a snarky, witty tone, but its clap-back game was strong on this one.

“As a Great Lake, shouldn't you be more concerned with bottled water companies sucking you dry,” someone asked.

Lake Superior responded with this zinger: “Lakes have the capability of holding many concerns simultaneously. Are humans not capable of this?”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also retweeted the lake’s post.


Other lakes, including Lake Erie and Lake Michigan, also jumped on the bandwagon to express their support for womens' rights in this mindfuck of a situation around abortion in Michigan.

But perhaps our favorite part of this whole thread was Lake Superior’s clap back at pro-Trump conservative activist Tom Fitton, which literally made us spit out our water.


We’re pretty sure Lake Superior has more experience in making things wet than the entire U.S. Supreme Court combined, too.

Don’t fuck with Lake Superior.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Electric Forest Day 1

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022
Chicago Children’s Museum 700 East Grand Avenue, Suite 127, Chicago; 312-527-1000;chicagochildrensmuseum.org The Chicago Children’s Museum is a hands-on children’s museum located right on Navy Pier. Children can dig for fossils, brave the treehouse trails, and much more at this museum. We suggest hitting the Navy Pier for a little extra fun after your trip.

20 kid-friendly places within a five hour drive from Detroit
This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let's take a look

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let’s take a look
This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Electric Forest Day 1

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022
Chicago Children’s Museum 700 East Grand Avenue, Suite 127, Chicago; 312-527-1000;chicagochildrensmuseum.org The Chicago Children’s Museum is a hands-on children’s museum located right on Navy Pier. Children can dig for fossils, brave the treehouse trails, and much more at this museum. We suggest hitting the Navy Pier for a little extra fun after your trip.

20 kid-friendly places within a five hour drive from Detroit
This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let's take a look

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let’s take a look
This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Electric Forest Day 1

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022
Chicago Children’s Museum 700 East Grand Avenue, Suite 127, Chicago; 312-527-1000;chicagochildrensmuseum.org The Chicago Children’s Museum is a hands-on children’s museum located right on Navy Pier. Children can dig for fossils, brave the treehouse trails, and much more at this museum. We suggest hitting the Navy Pier for a little extra fun after your trip.

20 kid-friendly places within a five hour drive from Detroit
This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let's take a look

This Detroit church is for sale for $789K — let’s take a look
This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

Trending

Free Will Astrology (June 29-July 5)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Weekly River Blast concert series returns to Detroit’s Belle Isle

By Randiah Camille Green

Music on Belle Isle brings jazz and concert bands to perform at Sunset Point every Wednesday.

Queer Detroit pop artist Reginald Hawkins is bringing us a multi-sensory experience called SODOM to Playground Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Queer Detroit pop artist Reginald Hawkins is bringing us a multi-sensory experience called SODOM to Playground Detroit

Michigan Rib Fest will feature performances by Mitch Ryder, Mark Reitenga, Ricky Rat Pack, Melvin Davis, and more

By Randiah Camille Green

Mitch Ryder.

Also in Arts & Culture

Royal Oak Taco Fest brings tacos, tequila, live music, and more

By Lee DeVito

Royal Oak Taco Fest brings tacos, tequila, live music, and more (2)

Michigan Rib Fest will feature performances by Mitch Ryder, Mark Reitenga, Ricky Rat Pack, Melvin Davis, and more

By Randiah Camille Green

Mitch Ryder.

Allied Media Conference returns to Detroit with panel discussions, performances, healing spaces, and more

By Randiah Camille Green

AMC 2022 will take a hybrid format including in-person and online events.

Queer Detroit pop artist Reginald Hawkins is bringing us a multi-sensory experience called SODOM to Playground Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Queer Detroit pop artist Reginald Hawkins is bringing us a multi-sensory experience called SODOM to Playground Detroit
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us